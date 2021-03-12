I Beat My Son Again [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
.
.
As a kid, my father never let me win anything. It wasn’t until I actually got better at the games we were playing that I beat him, and to me, it was more significant because I knew he hadn’t given me the victory. Now, as I parent my own kids, I’ve tried to instill the same coping lessons, and how to let losses motivate you rather than tear you down. Theo is having an especially hard time with this lesson, and I’m trying to instill in him that for honor, the way we win AND lose means everything. I struggle with whether or not I am being too harsh, or if I’m helping him control his pride. In this episode, watch as we navigate Theo’s desire to win, and my desire to make him strong.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.