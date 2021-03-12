I Beat My Son Again [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

As a kid, my father never let me win anything. It wasn’t until I actually got better at the games we were playing that I beat him, and to me, it was more significant because I knew he hadn’t given me the victory. Now, as I parent my own kids, I’ve tried to instill the same coping lessons, and how to let losses motivate you rather than tear you down. Theo is having an especially hard time with this lesson, and I’m trying to instill in him that for honor, the way we win AND lose means everything. I struggle with whether or not I am being too harsh, or if I’m helping him control his pride. In this episode, watch as we navigate Theo’s desire to win, and my desire to make him strong.

07:47 for the most part what i’ve heard from

07:49 fathers is that you’re not supposed to

07:50 let your sons win

07:52 right like you don’t let them beat you

07:55 in things because when they beat you

07:57 you want them to earn it it gives them

08:00 fight

08:00 it gives them bravery and it’s also a

08:02 rite of passage

08:04 but re-watching this i feel bad i feel

08:06 bad

08:07 for not letting theo win in this game

08:10 that was so important to him

08:11 in this generation of wokeness i feel

08:14 like we should at least be having a

08:15 conversation about the value of teaching

08:17 our kids to be competitive versus

08:19 pacifying them now when theo was two he

08:22 would win

08:23 games all the time but he’s getting a

08:25 little bit older

08:27 and that pride sits a little high in him

08:30 so

08:30 i didn’t know what to do so i had

08:32 someone very special come over to talk

08:34 about this specific

08:36 facet of fatherhood next episode

08:39 meet my dad during this episode we show

08:42 you some very vulnerable moments and i

08:43 don’t think it would be fair if we

08:45 didn’t tell you how we got those moments

08:46 so here’s a snippet from belief in

08:48 creation

08:49 our show on patreon hey what’s up

08:51 everybody my name is george coltrane i

08:53 am the head of production for belief and

08:55 fatherhood when i first started working

08:56 with glenn i i forgot what happened but

08:58 something happened and i stopped filming

09:00 to check on the kids and he was like

09:01 nah you just film right you just film

09:04 like

09:04 just film us them being kids us being

09:06 parents with a parent with them he wants

09:07 to be like don’t touch that don’t do

09:09 that and i’m just like nah just

09:10 just film and let these moments play out

09:12 and you can see again that happens he

09:13 hits his head i stay on theo

09:15 this is really important you know again

09:17 the dad at me wants to check on him but

09:19 i just stay on theo

09:20 glenn comes out hugs him you know has

09:22 this moment um

09:24 and uh and like that is that’s gonna be

09:27 used and i know that’s gonna be used and

09:28 i have no

09:29 i know that well enough to go um when he

09:32 falls at his head i

09:33 track on him really fast it sounds

09:35 heartless but

09:36 you know i track on them i stay there um

09:39 and let the scene play itself out i

09:41 always i kind of a rule of shooting

09:44 um that i always try and tell people

09:45 whenever i try and get

09:47 wide mediums and close-ups so i’m always

09:49 trying to think through that

09:50 do i have a wide establishing shot you

09:53 know whether it’s

09:53 sometimes it might be a drone shot it

09:55 might be you know it might just be

09:57 something that

09:57 places a lot of times in the vlogs we’re

09:59 switching locations from inside to

10:01 outside

10:01 so when that happens do i have a shot

10:04 that glenn

10:04 or i can use in the edit early on that

10:07 establishes

10:08 we’re no longer outside or inside we’re

10:10 no longer in the living room we’re in

10:11 the bathroom there’s a whole moment

10:13 interaction that goes on

10:14 where theo runs off crying um and i

10:17 and i go to the room to talk to him

10:18 about why he’s crying the first thing i

10:20 do when i walk in the room

10:21 is i tell theo hey theo i’m coming in

10:23 with the camera

10:24 is it okay if i film he tells me yes

10:27 it’s okay if i film

10:28 i don’t know if he would have told me

10:29 yes three months ago

10:31 next episode you guys get to uh

10:34 meet my father and i really

10:38 i want to know more about

10:41 how to be a better father but from a

10:44 father you know what i’m saying like how

10:45 to be a good

10:46 father right and i think my dad’s

10:48 perspective

10:49 on um a lot of these thoughts i’m having

10:53 with theo

10:54 me being his oldest and theo being my

10:56 oldest i think i can relate to a lot of

10:57 some of the feelings

10:59 he may have but i’m not sure so i think

11:02 in time we’ll be able to tell theo has a

11:05 very

11:06 he’s very sensitive you know what i’m

11:07 saying and i think i was like that too

11:10 as a kid

11:12 and i think he enjoys having fun but i

11:15 do believe

11:16 theo is more of a love to win

11:19 type of person you know understand like

11:20 he wants to to to have fun he wants to

11:22 do his thing but at the same time he

11:23 wants to win some

11:25 it’s interesting that even after you

11:28 know

11:28 being his father for eight years there’s

11:31 still so much to discover

11:32 about how to be a good father to him in

11:34 particular

11:36 i’m still learning and i will always be

11:38 learning and i will always be

11:40 invested in these lessons because uh

11:44 you know i i must master these subjects

11:46 you know what i’m saying like

11:48 being a parent to each child being a

11:51 husband to my wife

11:53 they are courses that i must you know

11:56 understand to the fullest of my ability

11:58 so um

11:59 i’m interested to know you know in the

12:01 comments section

12:02 uh on the community page on youtube i’m

12:04 interested to know

12:06 how you feel you know are you a love to

12:08 win person

12:09 or you are hate to lose do you have that

12:11 fight like uriah or do you just want to

12:13 win one like theo

12:15 very curious to know what type of people

12:16 we have watching this video but i

12:19 appreciate you guys for watching

12:20 i’m gonna do my best to be a better

12:22 father and you’re definitely going to

12:24 watch that process

12:25 so yeah i’ll see you guys next time

12:39 pull out game is atrocious i can’t have

12:42 another kid wouldn’t notice

12:44 every child is born with a little bit of

12:47 light people say me and my kids we don’t

12:49 look alike

12:50 bedtime routine we don’t miss a night

12:53 who knew having a daughter be my

12:56 kryptonite

