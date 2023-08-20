I Gave Up Alcohol — And It Was The Best Thing I Did For My Dating Life

It’s no secret that alcohol helps men get laid.

It gives them the confidence to approach women and show off a fun personality.

It helps women agree to spontaneous adventures.

So, why would I recommend giving it up to become a true player?

Deep down, most men know they shouldn’t be drinking so much. It’s unhealthy, it’s expensive and no-one enjoys hangovers. But that’s not enough for most guys to stop.

After all, it’s still the magic pill that removes their inhibitions and brings out the unfiltered personality that women love.

If only there was a way to bring out that personality without poisoning their body!

…

My Story

I gave up alcohol upon hearing that would help me learn how to flirt better with women.

The idea was: I’d actually remember the conversations I had with women in bars and learn from my mistakes. On top of that, I’d become better at reading their non-verbal communication and be able to react to it faster.

It would also improve my core confidence. Instead of relying on liquid courage to approach beautiful women, I became brave enough to do it sober. This enabled me to master the skill of flirting with women in daytime venues.

Now, a decade after making this decision, I’ve developed elite social skills and make good money working as a men’s dating coach.

Alcohol actually hinders my charisma now. I’m socially sloppy. I’m less able to read people’s non-verbals or remember what they said. I’m less bothered whether I meet a nice woman or not. Drunk Joe is happy to dance around like an idiot and go home alone. That can be fun, but it’s not great if your goal is to improve your dating life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There is no improvement to your sober personality when you use alcohol as a social crutch. That’s why the top top lads who go out partying five times a week never get any better at talking to women.

…

How To Lose Your Inhibitions While Sober

If you’re anxious about approaching and flirting with women, there’s a healthy solution for you. It’s called social momentum.

You create social momentum by approaching a ton of people and limiting the time in between your interactions. Once a conversation ends, jump into the next one as soon as you can. Then the next one and the next one.

When you don’t give yourself time to think or judge yourself, you can bypass your approach anxiety.

Keep this up for long enough and you’ll eventually reach a mental state called ‘Flow’. At this point, you let go of all thoughts outside of the activity you’re doing. It’s a sense of freedom that people tend to experience during their most beloved hobbies.

It’s similar to being intoxicated in many ways. You lose your sense of self. Time passes quicker. Your inhibitions disappear but your thoughts remain as sharp as ever.

It might be a rough ride to reach this point if you have bad social anxiety. Maybe it takes 15–20 approaches before you get there. But it’s absolutely worth the effort.

That feeling of sober social freedom is amazing. You’ll want to feel like that all the time. And once you master this skill, you can!

…

The Best Decision I Ever Made

People love the social liberation that comes with being drunk. They feel like the king of the world. It feels like you can say and do whatever you want.

After a few months of practicing meeting women while sober, I now feel like that all the time.

Whether I spot a beautiful woman in the club or at a coffee shop on a Sunday morning, I’m ready to present my best self.

Plus, my health has reached amazing new highs. Boxing became my main hobby shortly after I gave up drinking. I became stronger, fitter and better in bed. While I look older than my 35 years, I’d surely look more haggard if I’d kept downing beers for the last decade.

My dating life and overall happiness levels rocketed after I gave up booze. I’ll probably live longer too. This was the best decision I ever made.

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here .

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Joe Elvin(Author)