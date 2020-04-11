Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Love You, Please Don’t Touch Me

I Love You, Please Don’t Touch Me

For health care workers, ‘the simple act of coming home from work is now a potential threat to our loved ones’

by Leave a Comment

Like the rest of the world, we are practicing social distancing. Except with an added gut-wrenching twist: My family must distance themselves from me.

My colleagues are brave, professional, and committed. They are also fatigued, scared, and in pain. This is the new normal for health care workers as our families struggle with the challenges of social distancing.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The truth is that health care workers are potential vectors for transmission.

Oh, and hug your children for me — because I can’t hug mine.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Dr. Jeff Livingston

Dr. Jeff Livingston: Obgyn, Father, Entrepreneur. Writing about Women’s Health, Parenting, and Self-improvement. CEO of @Macarthurmc

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.