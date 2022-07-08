I Thought a Change Would Make Me Happier

Last month I was feeling the need for some kind of change, and had the idea that selling my house and moving would help me make a fresh start. As I was looking at possible new places to live, I realised it was not that different from looking for a new partner. Some I wasn’t attracted to at all; some looked as if they just needed some attention and they’d be fine; some obviously needed looking after; some were nice but not be available; and some were out of my league (financially). But one place seemed perfect for me; it was love at first sight and I was excited about the possibility of living there.

But a strange thing happened. As I was showing prospective buyers around my own place, describing all the great things about it and explaining how much they would enjoy living there, I started seeing it with fresh eyes and succeeded in ‘selling’ it back to myself! I saw how perfect it was for me – not surprisingly, seeing as I had worked on it for over a quarter century to make it that way. I realised that it wasn’t the house I need to change, but my way of looking at it – only seeing what was ‘wrong’. I had lost sight of all the things I loved about it.

It dawned on me that I’d been having some similar feelings in my relationship. I’d started to see my partner in a critical way and been considering whether it wouldn’t be better to start fresh with someone else. But when I started thinking about the real possibility of us breaking up, I began to remember all the things I appreciated about her. I knew I’d be crazy to give her up, as well as being highly unlikely to find anyone else I could relate to so well – and I hated the thought of repeating all the work we’d put into learning about and understanding each other with someone new

So I took down the for-sale sign and called my girlfriend to invite her over for some home cooking. I’m now firmly in a place of gratitude for having a house and a relationship that both feel right for me. There are some repairs needed, and some things that could be improved in both, but I know there are no magic solutions to be found somewhere else. My happiness depends on choosing to see them both in an appreciative way, and on the effort I put into to making them be the best they can be.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock