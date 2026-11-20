Using AI as an adversary, sometimes called “Red Teaming” or “Pre-Mortem Analysis”, is one of the most effective ways to convert raw, creative ideas into robust, pitch-ready innovations. While AI is naturally inclined to be agreeable and generative, forcing it into an adversarial role prevents groupthink, exposes hidden assumptions, and strengthens an idea before real-world capital or time is invested.

Say you have a promising idea that looks good on paper here are some AI techniques to test it

The Persona-Based Red Team

Instead of asking for generic feedback, instruct the AI to adopt a specific stakeholder personality whose job is to push back. E.g.

The Sceptical CFO: Focuses strictly on financial risk, ROI, hidden costs, and resource drain.

Focuses strictly on financial risk, ROI, hidden costs, and resource drain. The Ruthless Competitor: Analyzes how a rival company would counter-attack or copy and undercut the idea.

Analyzes how a rival company would counter-attack or copy and undercut the idea. The Reluctant Customer: Highlights friction points, habit inertia, and reasons not to adopt the product or service.

Highlights friction points, habit inertia, and reasons not to adopt the product or service. The Regulatory Compliance Officer: Focuses on legal, ethical, policy, or brand-reputation vulnerabilities.

The Pre-Mortem Simulation

In a pre-mortem, you assume the project has already failed spectacularly 12 months in the future. The AI’s job is to explain why and how it happened. This method bypasses the AI’s default tendency to flatter the user and forces deep risk identification.

Prompt Template:“We are considering launching [INSERT IDEA/PROJECT]. Fast-forward 12 months into the future: the project was an absolute failure and we lost significant budget and customer trust. Write a post-mortem report outlining the top 5 unexpected reasons why this failed. Focus on operational blind spots, market misjudgments, and customer friction rather than obvious technical glitches.”

The “Devil’s Advocate” Assumption Buster

Lateral thinking relies heavily on challenging assumptions. This prompt automates the discovery of hidden dependencies.

Prompt Template:“Here is our strategy: [INSERT STRATEGY]. List 5 implicit assumptions we are making about customer behavior, market conditions, or internal capability that, if proven wrong, would completely break this business model.”

Moving from Critique to Enhancement

An adversarial evaluation should never end with just crushing the idea. The critical final step is using the AI to pivot and fortify the concept based on the feedback. Once the AI identifies the vulnerabilities, follow up with a prompt like this:

“Based on the vulnerabilities identified by the Skeptical CFO and the Competitor above, rewrite the original concept to mitigate these risks while keeping the core novelty intact. Provide 3 specific modifications.”

Model-Specific Tips

Different models have different strengths for adversarial testing:

Claude: Excellent at long-context policy, ethical, and deep structural analysis. Great for complex pre-mortems.

Excellent at long-context policy, ethical, and deep structural analysis. Great for complex pre-mortems. ChatGPT (GPT-4o): Strong at adopting distinct personas and conversational back-and-forth debate.

Strong at adopting distinct personas and conversational back-and-forth debate. Gemini: Outstanding for checking real-world current market facts, active competitor landscape, and recent industry failures.

Outstanding for checking real-world current market facts, active competitor landscape, and recent industry failures. Mistral: Useful for concise, direct, logic-focused stress tests without conversational filler.

AI can prove to be an invaluable companion in testing ideas and improving them.

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This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

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