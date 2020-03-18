Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / If You Tweet It, They Will Come (Especially now.)

If You Tweet It, They Will Come (Especially now.)

During the Great Coronavirus Sports Outage of 2020, Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer and some MLB buddies organized a sandlot whiffle ball game for charity

by Leave a Comment

Last week in an unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire sports world literally shut-down. By the end of last week, the whole nation – including MLB and MiLB players – was bored and missing baseball.  All-Star pitcher, outspoken tinkerer, and social media creative Trevor Bauer decided to do something about it.

It all began with a Tweet:


After Bauer’s Reds pitching teammate, David Carpenter, raised the idea to Bauer, Bauer shot an open invitation out to participate in a sandlot whiffle ball game to any players remaining in Arizona after MLB and MiLB suspended Spring Training :

A number of Major and Minor Leaguers, including San Diego outfielder Tommy Pham and Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, said they would play. Others who weren’t in the area, like Tampa Bay Cy Young winning pitcher Blake Snell, sent their regrets:

Some other retired players like Jerry Hairston, Jr., offered moral support (“Let me know if there is shortage of #MLB players. I live in Scottsdale. I’m sure I still can help pitchers confidence.”). Former Miami Marlin’s star pitcher Dontrelle “D-Train” Willis offered to ump. Fans were, well, VERY excited.

In addition to Bauer and Carpenter of the Reds, Bauer also brought in a number of his old Cleveland Indians teammates, including fellow pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Other major leaguers who played included the Reds Derek Dietrich, the Padres Tommy Pham, and the Angels Kenyan Middleton.


The former Cleveland Indians and current Cincinnati Reds pitcher organized the game to raise money for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league’s decision to delay the regular season due to the coronavirus:

The site raised more than $10,000 within the first 30 minutes after the Tweet was sent out. ““It’s really about raising as much as possible for the people affected,” said Bauer. His goal is to raise $1 million.

With baseball down for the time being – along with everything else – Trevor Bauer will continue to be a creative and engaging follow on Twitter (@BauerOutage).

He also plans to continue to put up content on his YouTube channel and Vlog, where he wants to offer updates on how players are handling the layoff and behind the scenes breakdowns and insights:


Missing baseball?  Our advice is to reach out to @BauerOutage to help get through the dog days.


Photo Credit: Tyler Rittenhouse/Momentum

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

