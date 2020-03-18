If You Tweet It, They Will Come (Especially now.)

Last week in an unprecedented response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire sports world literally shut-down. By the end of last week, the whole nation – including MLB and MiLB players – was bored and missing baseball. All-Star pitcher, outspoken tinkerer, and social media creative Trevor Bauer decided to do something about it.

It all began with a Tweet:



After Bauer’s Reds pitching teammate, David Carpenter, raised the idea to Bauer, Bauer shot an open invitation out to participate in a sandlot whiffle ball game to any players remaining in Arizona after MLB and MiLB suspended Spring Training :

To any @MLB or @MiLB players in AZ who want in on this sandlot game, please respond to this tweet and @Watch_Momentum will organize with you. All pitchers and hitters will be micd up. Mandatory. Open to any other rule suggestions. Let me know! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2020

A number of Major and Minor Leaguers, including San Diego outfielder Tommy Pham and Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, said they would play. Others who weren’t in the area, like Tampa Bay Cy Young winning pitcher Blake Snell, sent their regrets:

Next time my man. Won’t forget about you — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

Some other retired players like Jerry Hairston, Jr., offered moral support (“Let me know if there is shortage of #MLB players. I live in Scottsdale. I’m sure I still can help pitchers confidence.”). Former Miami Marlin’s star pitcher Dontrelle “D-Train” Willis offered to ump. Fans were, well, VERY excited.

In addition to Bauer and Carpenter of the Reds, Bauer also brought in a number of his old Cleveland Indians teammates, including fellow pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Other major leaguers who played included the Reds Derek Dietrich, the Padres Tommy Pham, and the Angels Kenyan Middleton.

Making baseball fun again. 🗑 pic.twitter.com/QFqCJyKJmv — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 15, 2020



The former Cleveland Indians and current Cincinnati Reds pitcher organized the game to raise money for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league’s decision to delay the regular season due to the coronavirus:

In conjunction with @Watch_Momentum, we’re excited to bring you our friendly rendition of #TheSandlot We’ve started a GoFundMe to help support stadium workers displaced by our season postponement. Please join us and consider donating: https://t.co/DyEKdvwtpW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

The site raised more than $10,000 within the first 30 minutes after the Tweet was sent out. ““It’s really about raising as much as possible for the people affected,” said Bauer. His goal is to raise $1 million.

With baseball down for the time being – along with everything else – Trevor Bauer will continue to be a creative and engaging follow on Twitter (@BauerOutage).

He also plans to continue to put up content on his YouTube channel and Vlog, where he wants to offer updates on how players are handling the layoff and behind the scenes breakdowns and insights:

For those who don’t know already, I’m doing daily vlog updates on this crazy time we’re in. You can find them on my YouTube channel (Trevor Bauer) or on my website, which is linked below 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/JK1W35DovU — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 16, 2020



Missing baseball? Our advice is to reach out to @BauerOutage to help get through the dog days.

—

Photo Credit: Tyler Rittenhouse/Momentum