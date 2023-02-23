I’ll Take My Post-Pandemic Self For $400 Please

d be lying if I said living through the pandemic was easy. It was like living in a bottomless dark pool of unknowns while the walls I was swimming toward continued drifting further away. While on the outside, we had lots of privileges during this time. I still kept my job, and I was able to make ends meet. Keeping the financial ruin dogs away is one thing, but life still remained a challenge on many levels.

One of the challenges that arose early on in pandemic living was how people were going to connect. How was I going to really connect with people? Communication was everywhere, but a lack of true connection was a real concern bubbling under the surface.

In an effort to raise awareness around this issue, I wrote about it in my best-selling book — How To Thrive In Remote Working Environments. Other groups, such as Thrive Global, also shared knowledge products and social media bytes around it as well. It seemed apparent that the issue of a lack of real connection was a chasm that needed to be closed. But how?

Coming out of the pandemic, I’ve been blessed to travel all across Canada from Yukon to Prince Edward Island, and one thing I’ve noticed is that connection starvation has led to a reset in child development, competency development, and an erosion of social norms, to name a few.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It has also led to folks looking at their neighbors a bit differently. Airports are quieter than ever as folks communicate on devices yet lack real connection with the humans sitting beside them. I’ve heard stories of children not knowing how to play together and parents struggling to find ways to make that happen. I’ve heard others share anecdotes of office cultures crumbling at a vicious pace because companies have forged ahead without pausing to take stock of team norms, culture, and human-centered leadership approaches.

So, where does this leave us? Will we continue being void of real connection? Will “meeting a new friend” be done through an app or else become a thing of the past? Will neighbors still speak to each other regardless of their political and ideological views? Will we see people as people and accept our own imperfections while bringing humility to our relationships? Will children have the time and space they need to “catch up” with the social and emotional skills they need? Only time will tell.