I’m Attracted to My Co-Worker, Help!

Ask Wendy: Dating, Sex & Relationship Advice for the Bold
Hey Wendy,
I’m attracted to a co-worker, but this will never work. We see each other every day, and as I’ve gotten to know him, I can see we are in no way compatible for a relationship. I take relationships slow, and he treats them like a sprint race. I want kids, and he hates kids. I could not care less about having the latest and newest things, and he is a bit more materialistic than me.
Logically, it will never work, but I can’t let it go with him. I can still remember what he wore the first time I met him and the thoughts I had in the first few minutes of seeing him. How do I stop being completely infatuated with someone that’s not right for me?
Sarah R.
_____
Hey Sarah,
Infatuation can range anywhere from delightful to unnerving.
Whatever state you’re in, I promise you — whether you have him or not — the infatuation will fade all on its own. That’s just the nature of nature.
Currently, you’re experiencing new relationship energy (NRE), which is causing you to feel a heightened state of excitement and euphoria as you get to know him. This dopamine-induced trip also makes him way more amazing than he might actually be. Just hold on tight and wait for the drugs to wear off.
Might it be possible to allow yourself to simply feel all these feelings without doing anything about them? Can you take in the pleasure of the zingy energy when you sit side by side in the cafeteria, legs slightly touching under the table while you eat turkey and cheddar sandwiches and split a bag of chips, all without making a move? If you become honest-to-god friends with this guy, the crush just might dissipate. If that doesn’t feel safe to you, then cool it down by keeping your distance.
Need more options? A safe one is you could use your lust as material for your own private pleasure. Or you could tap that, but it will likely be anything from an uncomfortable entanglement to an out-and-out shitshow.
Good luck out there!
—
This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock