I’m Leaving the Bird Cage Door Open

To love is like leaving the a bird’s caged door open. It is an act of selfless vulnerability as you allow someone the occupancy in your heart to come in and break it. At this point the cage door is left open as I make a new nest in my heart.

I’m taking my time as I think about love and what it means to love another person for who they are.

A phrase my ex fiance told me a few times but I failed to understand what he meant when he knew I loved him so deeply. Now, I cry less for him and consider his words, as beings in time that are studied by many in ontology.

I think about how to view people, places, and things as they are rather what what I want from them. Heidegger explains this in a way that helps me understand how so many people take a spiritual view in observing each other. I’ve always wondered how I’ve always felt so observed from far away by both the discerning Christians and curiously perceptive spiritual people that watch me from afar. I realize that I am not alone even though I’ve always felt so alone in the past up until now. I feel resentful for not realizing this before as the spirit world is so evident in any reality we might use to describe it. Coming from a Christian background I understand that The 4D is so much more real than the 3D, which is the present material reality we live in apart from the spiritual reality in the universe.

In my impatience I’ve noticed changes to my health and behavior. I wish to be elsewhere. Anywhere else but where I am currently as changes of scenery burn desire in my heart. However, my current emotional and mental state has healed so much as I’ve manifested with the law of attraction and the law of assumption that I’m still not where I want to be.

I desire love, and I see it is possible. Maybe not right now; however, to leave the caged door open as I look out from the room of my heart and observe the very people that have damaged me become less important as I understand that this present existence is not about me. Taking stoic lessons that allow me to glimpse at past life lessons help me look towards the present as I manifest better days for the future. Living in the now gets easier as I let go of what saddens me so deeply.

My only impetuous lack of virtue is impatience as my desire to move makes me step back in awareness of the law of least resistance. I recall Divine timing before I dry my tears. If only I would know how to be less avoidant and more open to a secure mindset I could actually counteract my anxiety but no one is perfect in their flawd humanity as no one’s journey to self healing is perfect.

So, I’m sorry to my next love if I’m not present in your existence sooner. My presence should be a gift and not a burden as we learn to heal and mesh together one day in love. I’m working on being a better person as I in it’s the possibility of a new love in my heart … thank you for your patience ❤️‍🩹

