We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

I'm Not Happy: Is it My Relationship or Me?

I’m Not Happy: Is it My Relationship or Me?

What’s causing my depression?

by


I’m not happy? Why?

When you wake up in the morning, do you want to get out of bed? If the answer is no, you may be suffering from unhappiness or depression. If you’re thinking, “I’m not happy,” your feelings are valid. You don’t have to pretend everything is okay if it’s not. If you’re not happy, something is going on with you that you need to address. Maybe your unhappiness is situational. Perhaps you’re not happy with your job, or you feel socially isolated where you’re living. There may be issues going on with your friendships. You could be having some discord within your family. There are many reasons for us to feel unhappy, but we don’t know why unless we explore them. Maybe you’re not sure if you’re unhappy or depressed or if it has to do with your romantic relationship. It can be easy to blame her unhappiness on others. Ultimately being unhappy comes down to you. There’s something within your life that is causing you to feel down. But, relationships can be a contributory factor. Here are some ways that relationships make us feel unhappy or even depressed.

I don’t feel understood

One of the things that we want in our relationships is to feel loved and understood. When you start dating somebody, it’s because you feel a connection to that person. You want them to hear your innermost thoughts and understand them. If they don’t understand, then that can make you feel alone. It’s a bad feeling when you’re with a romantic partner, but you feel alone. When you don’t feel understood, a relationship that can be a cause of unhappiness. If you have this issue, it’s essential to communicate with your partner that you feel unhappy because they don’t understand you. Maybe there are some things that you can work on together to make sure that you feel more understood. Having open communication is a massive part of a successful relationship. Tell your partner that you don’t feel appreciated. You are having that discussion can be an essential part of your connection. You may be able to alleviate some of the unhappy feelings.

I feel ignored

Being in a relationship means you’re part of a couple or a team. You want to feel like you have your partner’s attention. We have independent lives, but when you’re in a romantic relationship, you come together for shared moments. But, if you sense you’re not getting the attention you need, you could feel ignored. If you feel invisible in your relationship, that can cause unhappiness. There is a great feeling about being seen, and having your partner want to be around you. But, if they’re so busy in their life that they don’t have time to spend with you, you may feel ignored. What can you do in the situation? Tell your partner that you would like to take some time to spend together. Quality time is an integral part of a romantic relationship. It’s essential to reconnect with each other and discuss what’s going on with each one of you. If you’re feeling ignored, it’s crucial to let your partner know that so that the issue can be fixed.

My partner is hurting me

One cause of unhappiness is abuse. If your partner is abusing you in any way, whether that’s verbal physical, sexual, or emotional, that is wrong. You’re feeling unhappy because you’re not being respected, and someone is hurting you. There is no excuse for abuse, and you have the right to stick up for yourself. If you’re in an unsafe situation, it’s crucial to reach out to your friends and family and let them know it’s going on. There are domestic violence organizations that you can reach out to you to get help. Nobody deserves abuse, and you can get help. Your feelings are valid, and being unhappy or depressed because you’re the victim of abuse makes sense. You can get the support that you need, so reach out for it.

Online counseling

Online counseling is an excellent place to talk about the feeling unhappy, whether it’s in a relationship or your daily life. An online counselor cares about your feelings and wants to help you sort through those unhappy emotions. Don’t be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional. A therapist can help you figure out what’s causing that unhappiness so you can start feeling better.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

