I’m Sorry (A Reflection on Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder)

—

I’m Sorry

Ahmaud Arbery.

As a white person,

I’m sorry.

Black people,

I know this isn’t enough,

isn’t new,

isn’t over.

I know I don’t understand

how it hurts you.

I see a young man

running in late winter,

I see a child,

all grown up,

running

on a day that felt

like early spring,

shot dead.

I didn’t know him.

Maybe he ran

for his health

or for time to himself,

or because he liked it —

ran freely, he thought,

for his own reasons,

he went for a run.

Shot dead.

Shot down:

all the years he worked

to get to where he was,

how he learned to live,

slowly,

what to carry,

what to let go,

all the love

he felt and gave

and took in,

all the pain he endured

and the laughter that filled him.

All his hopes.

The way the sun felt on his face,

the moments he fell into easy company

with those he loved,

shot dead.

White killers

try to tie

their own pain and fear

to the necks of

people of darker skin

who have been the body of suffering

of slavery and murder and poverty and incarceration

for too long,

whose existence is reason enough

for the sickest among us,

addicted to their religion of hate.

But none of us are asymptomatic.

White people,

we, I, must track our blind spots

and watch for how we fall to sleep

when

this old plague of our collective soul

strolls by in the flesh,

too busy or frightened or ashamed to say,

No,

to its whispers or shouts,

to recognize how our own whiteness

protects and uplifts us

without us having to ask.

How can we learn our true history

and make change in our own hearts,

in how we spend our days and energies?

How can I take time

to listen, learn, relinquish, speak up, share and help

so others,

my Black sisters and brothers,

can make choices,

can walk sit breathe live

run

—

Photo: istock

—

