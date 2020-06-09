Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I’m Sorry to Tell You

I’m Sorry to Tell You

A doctor struggles to deliver a tragic diagnosis.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Dr. Burgess rehearses telling a patient about his terminal diagnosis, stumbling over his words. But as he practices what he will say, his own feelings about his mortality and illness begin to surface as well, and the encounter takes on unexpected depth for both doctor and patient.

Writer-director Ben Price’s short drama is an exercise in masterful economy, reducing cinematic storytelling to its most essential elements: an intensely emotional and compelling performance, and an arc about the piercing of awareness between past memory and present moment.

The central guiding element is both a revealing, vulnerable and charismatic performance by “Coronation Street” actor Ian Puleston-Davies as the doctor. Though the action is simple — a doctor planning out what he will say — Puleston-Davies manages to make each beat specific and precise, and the audience witnesses how a professional facade melts away as he confronts his own sadness, grief and pain over his own mortality.

Like the action and storytelling, the camerawork likewise emphasizes simplicity, keeping to the most part on one single shot and take.

The approach is highly intimate and almost confrontational: in a world that often averts its gaze from pain, the camera doesn’t let the audience look away as Dr. Burgess confronts his task at hand.

But as he unravels with each “rehearsal,” viewers see deeper. We see not just a doctor trying to fulfill his professional duty, but a man who understands the weight of the message he is delivering, as well as the impact of the situation on his own understanding of self. He becomes not just a doctor, but a fellow human being who must be there for another — and who also sees himself reflected in another’s pain.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Intensely focused and emotionally raw, “I’m Sorry to Tell You” demonstrates that an unflinching commitment to both its story and its execution can be riveting, even when stripped down to the most elemental aspects of cinematic narrative. It’s an approach that fits what storytellers call a “naked moment” — a sharp crystallization of awareness in which consciousness shifts and a person has changed in some way. Here, it’s a change brought about when we are called to bear witness to and for one another during life’s most difficult moments — and when we look at another fellow human and see ourselves, in all our suffering and finiteness.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:19
I’m sorry to tell him
00:27
I’m so sorry to tell you
00:38
I’m so sorry to tell you but the council
00:55
hi yes I can hear I can hear you no I
01:08
got a bad signal I’ve got a bad signal
01:12
can you hear me I don’t know I’m yeah
01:19
but one more paint I’ve got one more
01:21
patient and then I’ll call you straight
01:23
back I’m not sure I’m not sure okay
01:32
everything all right oh good good
01:39
okay bye MA hello
02:10
and I’m certain budgies uh-huh oh yeah
02:23
yeah
02:32
well that’s my guy that’s my diagnosis I
02:35
can’t help that
02:38
yeah okay
02:42
no no III but I don’t need to see the
02:47
x-ray again it’s it’s yeah it’s terminal
02:55
well you can get a second opinion if you
02:57
like don’t you but that’s that’s that’s
02:59
my opinion then that’s fine by God’s
03:03
fine by me okay you do that
03:07
okay not a problem
03:11
bye yeah okay
03:27
I’m so sorry to tell you but some the
03:30
cancer has come back no no I’m so very
03:42
sorry to tell you but some the cancer is
03:45
more aggressive than me not an
03:46
aggressive aggressive more prevalent
03:53
more spread I’m sorry to tell you but um
04:00
the cancer has spread to your brain I
04:06
know this must be this is a very
04:09
difficult time for you there are things
04:11
that we can do to help you
04:21
tell we can
04:32
I can’t
04:35
I can’t
04:43
I have Ken I had cancer I had cancer –
04:49
so I know I know I understand
05:10
yep yep Sinemet see toes face
05:54
I’m sorry to tell you
06:24
[Music]
06:26
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.