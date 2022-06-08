Impulsivity, Risky Behavior, and Obsessions With Chris Lozano [Video]

By Understood
College student Chris Lozano seems calm on the outside. But on the inside, he feels “like a volcano.” He has trouble sleeping, sitting still, and stopping his mind from wandering. And often his only relief is going to the gym — to the point of obsession — or riding motorcycles. Hear how Chris came to get diagnosed with ADHD at 26 and why he went back to college to seek a career helping people like himself.
Also in this episode: Chris shares how he’s coped with substance abuse and other risky behaviors.
we hear a lot about students with
learning and thinking differences like
adhd and dyslexia but what about working
professionals join host eleni matheo on
understood’s new podcast how’d you get
that job as she chats with people about
their unique and sometimes unexpected
career path from teachers with adhd to
writers with dyslexia each person has
their own story to tell here the advice
and strategies that help them on their
journey and the role that learning and
thinking differences played listen to
how’d you get that job wherever you get
your podcasts brought to you by the
understood podcast network
i noticed with me i couldn’t stop
thinking i can become very impulsive so
i feel like i indulge in a lot of risky
behavior like when it comes to
motorcycles or like cliff jumping and
stuff like that
it’s also difficult having a
conversation i would feel like
i’m there
like physically but my mind i would be
at three different places at the same
time thinking about 100 different
scenarios i thought it was just
something personal that i could change
it by myself and then i realized it
wasn’t that i feel like there’s
something like chemically wrong in my
brain and then i started seeing a
therapist and then that’s when it all
started
and i was like damn i really do have it
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
i’m here today with chris lozano chris
is a 27 year old college student who
lives in new jersey welcome chris thank
you for having me i actually wanted to
ask you about
the gym and athletics you’re a really
athletic guy aren’t you
yes yes since i was young i’ve always
played sports like me for me i have to
stay busy where i feel like i’m going
crazy inside going to the gym and saying
it’s very important to me i love how i
feel when i’m being active how do you
feel when you’re being active i feel
like myself i feel like i’m okay in in a
way i feel like i’m normal how i am in
the gym and i am like in school or
something’s completely different
tell me about feeling crazy when you’re
not working out or not at the gym what’s
that like in your body and in your brain
on the inside i feel like a volcano
but on the outside it looks like i’m
calm and when i’m working out or if i’m
doing something i really enjoy i feel
normal in a sense and i know like in
today’s world like what is normal these
days but for me i just feel like i feel
okay i can take a step back and
i feel relaxed because i feel like a lot
of us don’t take the time to really tune
into our emotions so
i feel like that’s a very important
thing for me when did you get into
sports and working out so i got into
sports at a very young age i grew up
playing t-ball and then little league
and then i played high school and i was
like an all-around athlete from baseball
basketball and football
and um
i’m sorry was the question again i love
that i have to ask
me all the time
i was asking when did you get involved
in sports and working out
okay yeah so i got involved maybe at the
age around 10 till maybe about 17 so i
was always playing on the team you know
for the schools and then once high
school came along i think that’s when my
um adhd started settling in and that was
affecting you on the baseball field on
the basketball court on the football
field just everything in my entire life
yeah it’s everything i just felt like i
wasn’t myself i feel like i couldn’t
function properly i was always like just
too busy thinking very just sad that’s
why i stopped playing sports and playing
in high school you have to have good
grades to stay on the team and for the
most part i wasn’t even in school
because i was always in therapy all the
time
and in order to stay onto the team you
have to have good grades and have a good
attendance record and for me i’m
surprised i even made it without being
held back agreed so sports was revoked
for you because of absences and grades
oh chris i’m so sorry that was your rock
was playing sports that must have been
really hard yeah and i feel like that’s
when like depression stuff all started
for me in an ideal world they would have
said well play more sports and then
we’ll get that’ll help you with your
attendance and getting your grades up
right
do you think adhd in any way helped with
your sports performance yeah because i’m
super fast
i’m super fast with anything i do it’s
weird like when i clean i could clean
faster than anyone i do things really
quick i really get things done for me i
was a really competitive volleyball and
basketball player and that’s how i
channeled a lot when i was in high
school i didn’t know at the time that i
had adhd i didn’t even know what adhd
was but i knew that i had this ability
only when i was playing sports to like
summon up all of my focus and my energy
and just be so intense and in it and i
couldn’t do that anywhere else yeah i
love that intense stuff i love that too
i love it when were you diagnosed with
adhd over a year ago what was it
specifically that led you to pursue an
evaluation i noticed with me i couldn’t
stop thinking not being able to focus my
thoughts are scattered all the time i
feel like i have hyperactivity and
impulsiveness i can become very
impulsive i’m not able to sit still for
long periods of time i feel like i need
to do stuff like that when it comes to
motorcycles or like cliff jumping and
stuff like that to feel like who i am
you know i definitely had the simpsons
but i never really got it checked out i
thought it was just something personal
that i could change it by myself
and i felt like i could try harder and
keep on trying and i feel like i could
just overcome it on my own
and then i realized it wasn’t that i
feel like there’s something like
chemically wrong in my brain and then i
started seeing a therapist he would say
you know i feel like you may have adhd
and then that’s when it all started
and i was like damn i really do have it
it sounds like both your body and your
mind
feel like they’re driven by a motor i
can feel all the gears working i feel
like it’s going a thousand miles an hour
is it overwhelming yep
i feel exhausted a lot of the times but
you know it’s very hard to manage just
just daily tasks
i feel like i’m putting all this extra
effort just to do normal daily tasks and
it’s just overwhelming
it’s like like what’s wrong with me why
can’t i just handle like normal heavy
stuff you know
it’s like it’s very exhausting yeah what
kind of stuff like laundry
or folding clothes or homework
vacuuming cleaning up my room
washing dishes
mm-hmm it’s just
it’s hard
it’s a real thing do you ever have
trouble sleeping all the time it’s
either i sleep around three four a.m or
i don’t sleep at all and it’s crazy
because
i feel super tired but i can’t sleep no
matter how tired i feel i just can’t
sleep like just last night yeah i slept
around like 3 30 4 a.m
and then i woke up at 6 30
and i tried going back to see but it
just started up here and then i was like
i’m gonna go to the gym and you said
started up here you’re pointing at your
head is your mind wandering right now
yes
yep what are you thinking about i won’t
be offended i’m thinking about what i’m
gonna eat the things i have to do later
on today i’m thinking about school i
actually have to go to my school later
on today to get some work done because i
feel like i have to go places all the
time no matter where i am i can’t be in
the same place for a long period of time
i always have to keep it moving
do you feel like you are to the point of
maybe even being obsessed with sports
and working out oh yeah 100 100 that’s
my daily i have to go to the gym
tomorrow that’s like food and water to
me and what happens if you don’t oh i
just feel super down
i just feel super down
you mentioned that you’re interested in
taking medication yeah i’m actually on
medication yeah is it helping you yeah
100 i feel like with the thoughts it
definitely slowed down i feel like
they’re more under control
and i mean i still feel anxious but it’s
just it’s not as bad as before so like
you know going to therapy so i’m
learning a lot of coping skills
and you know i’m just learning just to
take just take everything just one thing
at a time you know try not to overwhelm
myself which i do all the time therapy
and medication is definitely helping me
and i remember before even when in my
younger years i was so against taking
medication because i felt weak and i
came to an area to the point where i
couldn’t do it on my own anymore so i
had to reach out for help
good for you where do you think it comes
from that feeling of being weak for
taking medication i think it’s an ego
thing i feel like i didn’t need outside
stuff to make me feel better i’m very
hard on myself i think that’s what it is
i’m very hard on myself i’m like my own
worst critic
i’m just super hard on myself and i
don’t need to be that does anyone else
know that you take adhd medication
there’s only a few people that know and
now that i’ve been diagnosed i still
don’t even tell people i felt like if i
were to tell people they would start
treating me differently what about your
family are they supportive i don’t know
out of my family i was always a black
sheep so how so what’s your family like
oh we’re all good it’s just you know i’m
very outspoken so you know if i don’t
agree with things or if i feel like i’m
right or i feel like things aren’t the
way it’s supposed to be i’m very
outspoken so i would say i’m very like
problematic in a way but i really stand
for my beliefs and with some people they
don’t take that well when you speak up
for yourself is problematic a word that
you’re using for yourself or that
someone else has used someone else are
you comfortable saying who it’s
definitely my family to be honest
growing up i just felt like my idea of a
family wasn’t what it was growing up and
i like for me what i realized what i saw
that’s not what i wanted to be that’s
how i became the person i am today how
do you feel about the path that you’re
on right now with adhd and coping with
your with your thoughts once i got
diagnosed i felt like finally i feel
like everything started to make sense
now like for the first time in a very
long time i felt understood like i felt
like damn like i knew i knew it was
something but i just didn’t know what it
was or i was just too i was just in
denial of it and then you know once i
started taking it seriously
i was just like wow like everything
started to make sense like i felt
understood like for like the first time
ever are you kinder to yourself now yeah
in the past i
i did a lot of like self-harm
and sorry i felt like i was always like
punishing myself or
i just felt like nothing just made sense
and then i don’t do that anymore and i’m
just i’m definitely
a lot easier on myself i’m trying to
love myself more so
compulsions and some obsessions is that
right
what kinds of things well you mentioned
self-harm like cutting i had a history
of substance abuse
and i just i feel like i did those
things to like try to maybe escape from
reality in a way or like to cope a
negative way to cope but cutting for me
it was the emotional pain was just too
much to bear so i received the physical
pain outweighed that
and you know with the substance abuse i
just felt like i was always trying to
find something to escape to like from
other people’s perspective they thought
of it as
like trying to do it for attention and
then i was like that makes zero sense to
me and honestly i just couldn’t help it
i couldn’t i feel like i wasn’t in
control of like of what i was doing
thank you for sharing that and i’m
really sorry that you’ve gone through
that if i’m channeling some of the
experts that we work with it’s that need
for stimulation that need to satisfy and
crave
does that make sense to you yeah i think
that’s why i like i indulge in such
intense behaviors i feel like like when
i mentioned earlier about like when it
comes to like my motorcycle like i love
going fast like i love stuff like that i
don’t know maybe since i’m an adrenaline
junkie or i just love stuff like going
fast or like jumping off a cliff or my
friends would be afraid to i’m like just
not going to be afraid just jump why do
stuff like normally people don’t do and
they think like damn wow like you’re
pretty ballsy i’m just like i just
that’s just how i own there have been
some studies that have shown that taking
adhd medication which is obviously a
very personal decision and it’s not for
everybody but taking adhd medication can
reduce the risk of substance abuse in
people with adhd do you feel like that
has helped you
yeah tremendously
it sounds like you’re a really brave
person and i’m not talking about you
know jumping off cliffs and going fast
on your motorcycles i’m talking about
talking about this openly
and going to therapy to really
work it out yeah my goal with this or
like you know friends like people i talk
to i just want to help people that
aren’t asking for help or they’re too
afraid to ask for help because like i’ve
been there and
it sucks feeling that way and i just
want to reach as many people as i can i
know what it feels like to struggle i
know there’s people struggling still and
i think it’s important to take mental
health and therapy and stuff like that
super seriously because this is like
your life you’re talking about and you
only have one shot at this so you want
to make the best of it
i’m just processing everything you’re
saying chris because
it’s a lot and it’s just reminding me
how serious adhd
can be it’s real
it affects
decision making
it affects your brain it affects
your relationships
yeah
are you okay
yeah
i’m okay
i’m here i just feel bad because i
remember seeing signs when i was younger
i remember being in middle school and i
remember walking around all the time too
but i just never thought it was serious
you know and then i don’t know why but i
just waited so long just to ask for help
and i look back at the younger me i’m
saying damn i wish i was more aware i
wish someone else saw like what i was
doing or took his years so i can get
help at a younger age but you know
there’s no point in doing that because
you’re just making it worse but just
looking back i’m just like damn i feel
bad for my younger self for sure you
know maybe maybe if i got it earlier i
probably would have been on a better
path but that’s okay because i feel like
the road i definitely been on this have
definitely made me the person i am today
i’m definitely not as fearful anymore i
feel like i go after what i want
and i feel like i very i have very
strong problem solving skills i don’t
like the let’s get straight to
the point do you think that’s a strength
that’s emerged from what you’ve coped
with through adhd 100 100 yes you know
it can be painful to look back and
wonder how things could have been
different if you hadn’t noticed things
but remember you were just a kid yeah i
felt like the treatment i got was just
like i don’t know they’re like oh
nothing’s wrong with you you’re just
you’re just acting out and stuff like
that does your family believe that adhd
is real my parents are very
old-fashioned so i feel like they feel
like
you just you just gotta try harder you
just gotta think more positive i’m
saying yeah yeah i wish it was that it
was it’s easier said than done and
that’s just how they are they’re very
just always cool traditional do what
you’re supposed to do and everything
would be okay
that’s not like the case yeah it’s
amazing how those things sink into our
bones right i feel like that’s where i
got it from me that’s why i was so hard
on myself because i think if i just work
hard or if i try harder you know if i do
more if i put more effort i just like it
which is never enough yeah between the
the exercising and like first of all
your self-awareness of what you need
to function and to function well
is really incredible chris so you’ve got
your working out
you’ve got therapy
you’ve got adhd medication
and you’ve got your amazing brain that
can do really amazing things when you
know channeled the way that you want it
to be channeled i think that’s exciting
yeah for sure i’m also a psychology
major and i feel like my purpose is to
help people like you and i and i want to
reach out to not just kids but even
adults that are still not asking for
help
and you know it’s okay to ask for help
you know that’s my purpose you’re a
psychology major i didn’t know that
what a wonderful
choice for you is there a particular
profession that you want to be in yeah
so counseling but i’ve been through a
lot of stuff so i feel like my
experiences can help a lot of people i
feel like just don’t do what i did and
you’ll be okay
in a funny way
i understand that feeling but you know
look at where you are whatever you did
got you here and i just i have chills
right now i i i didn’t know that you
were
studying psychology
what an amazing path i’m sitting here
talking to you and i’m just thinking i
if i could talk to this person every
single day
get my two-minute dose of chris
that i would probably
feel okay yeah that’s funny i’m starting
to hear that a lot who else tells you
that oh friends do they come to you with
how they’re feeling a lot yeah they come
to me for advice i hear from a lot of
people i’m a very good listener i’m very
i’m very easy to talk to is what they
say well let me tell you if this is you
with your mind wandering a little bit in
the background i can’t tell i just want
you to know that i know that you will
become a successful counselor and help a
lot of people i think you’re going to be
really effective and help a lot of
people chris yeah i believe that too i
feel like being vulnerable is the most
important thing when it comes to people
and when people are vulnerable you can
learn from that it has been so lovely to
talk to you oh likewise so it was fun
you’ve been listening to adhd aha from
the understood podcast network you can
listen and subscribe to adhd aha on
apple spotify or anywhere you get your
podcasts and if you like what you heard
today tell someone about the show we
rely on listeners like you to reach and
support more people
and if you want to share your own aha
moment email us at adhd aha at
understood.org
i’d love to hear from you you can go to
u.org
adhd aha to find details on each episode
and related resources that’s the letter
u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd
aha understood as a non-profit and
social impact organization
we have no affiliation with
pharmaceutical companies
learn more at understood.org
mission
adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali
say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d
wright created our music seth melnick
and brianna berry are our production
directors scott cochier is our creative
director
and i’m your host laura key editorial
director at understood thanks so much
for listening
[Applause]
you
