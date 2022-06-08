Impulsivity, Risky Behavior, and Obsessions With Chris Lozano [Video]

By Understood

College student Chris Lozano seems calm on the outside. But on the inside, he feels “like a volcano.” He has trouble sleeping, sitting still, and stopping his mind from wandering. And often his only relief is going to the gym — to the point of obsession — or riding motorcycles. Hear how Chris came to get diagnosed with ADHD at 26 and why he went back to college to seek a career helping people like himself.

Also in this episode: Chris shares how he’s coped with substance abuse and other risky behaviors.

we hear a lot about students with

learning and thinking differences like

adhd and dyslexia but what about working

professionals join host eleni matheo on

understood’s new podcast how’d you get

that job as she chats with people about

their unique and sometimes unexpected

career path from teachers with adhd to

writers with dyslexia each person has

their own story to tell here the advice

and strategies that help them on their

journey and the role that learning and

thinking differences played listen to

how’d you get that job wherever you get

your podcasts brought to you by the

understood podcast network

i noticed with me i couldn’t stop

thinking i can become very impulsive so

i feel like i indulge in a lot of risky

behavior like when it comes to

motorcycles or like cliff jumping and

stuff like that

it’s also difficult having a

conversation i would feel like

i’m there

like physically but my mind i would be

at three different places at the same

time thinking about 100 different

scenarios i thought it was just

something personal that i could change

it by myself and then i realized it

wasn’t that i feel like there’s

something like chemically wrong in my

brain and then i started seeing a

therapist and then that’s when it all

started

and i was like damn i really do have it

[Music]

from the understood podcast network this

1:18

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

1:21

the moment when it finally clicked that

1:23

they or someone they know has adhd

1:26

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

1:29

director here at understood and as

1:31

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

1:33

i’ll be your host

[Music]

i’m here today with chris lozano chris

1:41

is a 27 year old college student who

1:43

lives in new jersey welcome chris thank

you for having me i actually wanted to

1:47

ask you about

the gym and athletics you’re a really

1:50

athletic guy aren’t you

yes yes since i was young i’ve always

1:54

played sports like me for me i have to

stay busy where i feel like i’m going

1:57

crazy inside going to the gym and saying

it’s very important to me i love how i

2:01

feel when i’m being active how do you

feel when you’re being active i feel

2:05

like myself i feel like i’m okay in in a

way i feel like i’m normal how i am in

2:10

the gym and i am like in school or

something’s completely different

2:13

tell me about feeling crazy when you’re

not working out or not at the gym what’s

2:17

that like in your body and in your brain

on the inside i feel like a volcano

2:22

but on the outside it looks like i’m

calm and when i’m working out or if i’m

2:26

doing something i really enjoy i feel

normal in a sense and i know like in

2:30

today’s world like what is normal these

days but for me i just feel like i feel

2:35

okay i can take a step back and

i feel relaxed because i feel like a lot

2:40

of us don’t take the time to really tune

into our emotions so

2:44

i feel like that’s a very important

thing for me when did you get into

2:47

sports and working out so i got into

sports at a very young age i grew up

2:51

playing t-ball and then little league

and then i played high school and i was

2:55

like an all-around athlete from baseball

basketball and football

2:59

and um

i’m sorry was the question again i love

3:03

that i have to ask

me all the time

3:06

i was asking when did you get involved

in sports and working out

3:10

okay yeah so i got involved maybe at the

age around 10 till maybe about 17 so i

3:16

was always playing on the team you know

for the schools and then once high

3:19

school came along i think that’s when my

um adhd started settling in and that was

3:25

affecting you on the baseball field on

the basketball court on the football

3:29

field just everything in my entire life

yeah it’s everything i just felt like i

3:33

wasn’t myself i feel like i couldn’t

function properly i was always like just

3:37

too busy thinking very just sad that’s

why i stopped playing sports and playing

3:41

in high school you have to have good

grades to stay on the team and for the

3:45

most part i wasn’t even in school

because i was always in therapy all the

3:48

time

and in order to stay onto the team you

3:50

have to have good grades and have a good

attendance record and for me i’m

3:54

surprised i even made it without being

held back agreed so sports was revoked

3:58

for you because of absences and grades

oh chris i’m so sorry that was your rock

4:05

was playing sports that must have been

really hard yeah and i feel like that’s

4:09

when like depression stuff all started

for me in an ideal world they would have

4:12

said well play more sports and then

we’ll get that’ll help you with your

4:15

attendance and getting your grades up

right

4:18

do you think adhd in any way helped with

your sports performance yeah because i’m

4:22

super fast

i’m super fast with anything i do it’s

4:26

weird like when i clean i could clean

faster than anyone i do things really

4:30

quick i really get things done for me i

was a really competitive volleyball and

4:33

basketball player and that’s how i

channeled a lot when i was in high

4:36

school i didn’t know at the time that i

had adhd i didn’t even know what adhd

4:40

was but i knew that i had this ability

only when i was playing sports to like

4:45

summon up all of my focus and my energy

and just be so intense and in it and i

4:51

couldn’t do that anywhere else yeah i

love that intense stuff i love that too

4:55

i love it when were you diagnosed with

adhd over a year ago what was it

5:00

specifically that led you to pursue an

evaluation i noticed with me i couldn’t

5:04

stop thinking not being able to focus my

thoughts are scattered all the time i

5:10

feel like i have hyperactivity and

impulsiveness i can become very

5:13

impulsive i’m not able to sit still for

long periods of time i feel like i need

5:17

to do stuff like that when it comes to

motorcycles or like cliff jumping and

5:20

stuff like that to feel like who i am

you know i definitely had the simpsons

5:24

but i never really got it checked out i

thought it was just something personal

5:28

that i could change it by myself

and i felt like i could try harder and

5:32

keep on trying and i feel like i could

just overcome it on my own

5:36

and then i realized it wasn’t that i

feel like there’s something like

5:39

chemically wrong in my brain and then i

started seeing a therapist he would say

5:43

you know i feel like you may have adhd

and then that’s when it all started

5:49

and i was like damn i really do have it

it sounds like both your body and your

5:52

mind

feel like they’re driven by a motor i

5:55

can feel all the gears working i feel

like it’s going a thousand miles an hour

6:00

is it overwhelming yep

i feel exhausted a lot of the times but

6:04

you know it’s very hard to manage just

just daily tasks

6:08

i feel like i’m putting all this extra

effort just to do normal daily tasks and

6:12

it’s just overwhelming

it’s like like what’s wrong with me why

6:15

can’t i just handle like normal heavy

stuff you know

6:19

it’s like it’s very exhausting yeah what

kind of stuff like laundry

6:25

or folding clothes or homework

vacuuming cleaning up my room

6:31

washing dishes

mm-hmm it’s just

6:35

it’s hard

it’s a real thing do you ever have

6:38

trouble sleeping all the time it’s

either i sleep around three four a.m or

6:42

i don’t sleep at all and it’s crazy

because

6:45

i feel super tired but i can’t sleep no

matter how tired i feel i just can’t

6:50

sleep like just last night yeah i slept

around like 3 30 4 a.m

6:54

and then i woke up at 6 30

and i tried going back to see but it

6:58

just started up here and then i was like

i’m gonna go to the gym and you said

7:01

started up here you’re pointing at your

head is your mind wandering right now

7:06

yes

yep what are you thinking about i won’t

7:09

be offended i’m thinking about what i’m

gonna eat the things i have to do later

7:13

on today i’m thinking about school i

actually have to go to my school later

7:17

on today to get some work done because i

feel like i have to go places all the

7:21

time no matter where i am i can’t be in

the same place for a long period of time

7:25

i always have to keep it moving

[Music]

do you feel like you are to the point of

maybe even being obsessed with sports

7:39

and working out oh yeah 100 100 that’s

my daily i have to go to the gym

7:43

tomorrow that’s like food and water to

me and what happens if you don’t oh i

7:46

just feel super down

i just feel super down

7:50

you mentioned that you’re interested in

taking medication yeah i’m actually on

7:54

medication yeah is it helping you yeah

100 i feel like with the thoughts it

7:58

definitely slowed down i feel like

they’re more under control

8:02

and i mean i still feel anxious but it’s

just it’s not as bad as before so like

8:06

you know going to therapy so i’m

learning a lot of coping skills

8:10

and you know i’m just learning just to

take just take everything just one thing

8:13

at a time you know try not to overwhelm

myself which i do all the time therapy

8:17

and medication is definitely helping me

and i remember before even when in my

8:20

younger years i was so against taking

medication because i felt weak and i

8:25

came to an area to the point where i

couldn’t do it on my own anymore so i

8:28

had to reach out for help

good for you where do you think it comes

8:31

from that feeling of being weak for

taking medication i think it’s an ego

8:36

thing i feel like i didn’t need outside

stuff to make me feel better i’m very

8:43

hard on myself i think that’s what it is

i’m very hard on myself i’m like my own

8:47

worst critic

i’m just super hard on myself and i

8:49

don’t need to be that does anyone else

know that you take adhd medication

8:53

there’s only a few people that know and

now that i’ve been diagnosed i still

8:57

don’t even tell people i felt like if i

were to tell people they would start

9:00

treating me differently what about your

family are they supportive i don’t know

9:04

out of my family i was always a black

sheep so how so what’s your family like

9:08

oh we’re all good it’s just you know i’m

very outspoken so you know if i don’t

9:13

agree with things or if i feel like i’m

right or i feel like things aren’t the

9:17

way it’s supposed to be i’m very

outspoken so i would say i’m very like

9:20

problematic in a way but i really stand

for my beliefs and with some people they

9:26

don’t take that well when you speak up

for yourself is problematic a word that

9:29

you’re using for yourself or that

someone else has used someone else are

9:34

you comfortable saying who it’s

definitely my family to be honest

9:38

growing up i just felt like my idea of a

family wasn’t what it was growing up and

9:44

i like for me what i realized what i saw

that’s not what i wanted to be that’s

9:48

how i became the person i am today how

do you feel about the path that you’re

9:52

on right now with adhd and coping with

your with your thoughts once i got

9:57

diagnosed i felt like finally i feel

like everything started to make sense

10:00

now like for the first time in a very

long time i felt understood like i felt

10:04

like damn like i knew i knew it was

something but i just didn’t know what it

10:07

was or i was just too i was just in

denial of it and then you know once i

10:11

started taking it seriously

i was just like wow like everything

10:14

started to make sense like i felt

understood like for like the first time

10:19

ever are you kinder to yourself now yeah

in the past i

10:24

i did a lot of like self-harm

and sorry i felt like i was always like

10:29

punishing myself or

i just felt like nothing just made sense

10:33

and then i don’t do that anymore and i’m

just i’m definitely

10:36

a lot easier on myself i’m trying to

love myself more so

10:39

compulsions and some obsessions is that

right

10:43

what kinds of things well you mentioned

self-harm like cutting i had a history

10:47

of substance abuse

and i just i feel like i did those

10:50

things to like try to maybe escape from

reality in a way or like to cope a

10:54

negative way to cope but cutting for me

it was the emotional pain was just too

10:59

much to bear so i received the physical

pain outweighed that

11:03

and you know with the substance abuse i

just felt like i was always trying to

11:07

find something to escape to like from

other people’s perspective they thought

11:12

of it as

like trying to do it for attention and

11:15

then i was like that makes zero sense to

me and honestly i just couldn’t help it

11:20

i couldn’t i feel like i wasn’t in

control of like of what i was doing

11:25

thank you for sharing that and i’m

really sorry that you’ve gone through

11:28

that if i’m channeling some of the

experts that we work with it’s that need

11:32

for stimulation that need to satisfy and

crave

11:35

does that make sense to you yeah i think

that’s why i like i indulge in such

11:40

intense behaviors i feel like like when

i mentioned earlier about like when it

11:44

comes to like my motorcycle like i love

going fast like i love stuff like that i

11:49

don’t know maybe since i’m an adrenaline

junkie or i just love stuff like going

11:52

fast or like jumping off a cliff or my

friends would be afraid to i’m like just

11:56

not going to be afraid just jump why do

stuff like normally people don’t do and

12:00

they think like damn wow like you’re

pretty ballsy i’m just like i just

12:03

that’s just how i own there have been

some studies that have shown that taking

12:08

adhd medication which is obviously a

very personal decision and it’s not for

12:12

everybody but taking adhd medication can

reduce the risk of substance abuse in

12:17

people with adhd do you feel like that

has helped you

12:21

yeah tremendously

[Music]

it sounds like you’re a really brave

12:35

person and i’m not talking about you

know jumping off cliffs and going fast

12:39

on your motorcycles i’m talking about

talking about this openly

12:43

and going to therapy to really

work it out yeah my goal with this or

12:48

like you know friends like people i talk

to i just want to help people that

12:51

aren’t asking for help or they’re too

afraid to ask for help because like i’ve

12:55

been there and

it sucks feeling that way and i just

12:58

want to reach as many people as i can i

know what it feels like to struggle i

13:02

know there’s people struggling still and

i think it’s important to take mental

13:05

health and therapy and stuff like that

super seriously because this is like

13:09

your life you’re talking about and you

only have one shot at this so you want

13:12

to make the best of it

i’m just processing everything you’re

13:15

saying chris because

it’s a lot and it’s just reminding me

13:18

how serious adhd

can be it’s real

13:23

it affects

decision making

13:27

it affects your brain it affects

your relationships

13:34

yeah

are you okay

13:37

yeah

i’m okay

13:41

i’m here i just feel bad because i

remember seeing signs when i was younger

13:44

i remember being in middle school and i

remember walking around all the time too

13:47

but i just never thought it was serious

you know and then i don’t know why but i

13:52

just waited so long just to ask for help

and i look back at the younger me i’m

13:55

saying damn i wish i was more aware i

wish someone else saw like what i was

13:58

doing or took his years so i can get

help at a younger age but you know

14:02

there’s no point in doing that because

you’re just making it worse but just

14:05

looking back i’m just like damn i feel

bad for my younger self for sure you

14:08

know maybe maybe if i got it earlier i

probably would have been on a better

14:10

path but that’s okay because i feel like

the road i definitely been on this have

14:13

definitely made me the person i am today

i’m definitely not as fearful anymore i

14:17

feel like i go after what i want

and i feel like i very i have very

14:21

strong problem solving skills i don’t

like the let’s get straight to

14:24

the point do you think that’s a strength

that’s emerged from what you’ve coped

14:28

with through adhd 100 100 yes you know

it can be painful to look back and

14:33

wonder how things could have been

different if you hadn’t noticed things

14:36

but remember you were just a kid yeah i

felt like the treatment i got was just

14:40

like i don’t know they’re like oh

nothing’s wrong with you you’re just

14:42

you’re just acting out and stuff like

that does your family believe that adhd

14:46

is real my parents are very

old-fashioned so i feel like they feel

14:49

like

you just you just gotta try harder you

14:51

just gotta think more positive i’m

saying yeah yeah i wish it was that it

14:55

was it’s easier said than done and

that’s just how they are they’re very

14:58

just always cool traditional do what

you’re supposed to do and everything

15:00

would be okay

that’s not like the case yeah it’s

15:04

amazing how those things sink into our

bones right i feel like that’s where i

15:07

got it from me that’s why i was so hard

on myself because i think if i just work

15:10

hard or if i try harder you know if i do

more if i put more effort i just like it

15:14

which is never enough yeah between the

the exercising and like first of all

15:19

your self-awareness of what you need

to function and to function well

15:24

is really incredible chris so you’ve got

your working out

15:28

you’ve got therapy

you’ve got adhd medication

15:32

and you’ve got your amazing brain that

can do really amazing things when you

15:36

know channeled the way that you want it

to be channeled i think that’s exciting

15:40

yeah for sure i’m also a psychology

major and i feel like my purpose is to

15:45

help people like you and i and i want to

reach out to not just kids but even

15:50

adults that are still not asking for

help

15:53

and you know it’s okay to ask for help

you know that’s my purpose you’re a

15:57

psychology major i didn’t know that

what a wonderful

16:02

choice for you is there a particular

profession that you want to be in yeah

16:06

so counseling but i’ve been through a

lot of stuff so i feel like my

16:09

experiences can help a lot of people i

feel like just don’t do what i did and

16:13

you’ll be okay

in a funny way

16:16

i understand that feeling but you know

look at where you are whatever you did

16:20

got you here and i just i have chills

right now i i i didn’t know that you

16:25

were

studying psychology

16:28

what an amazing path i’m sitting here

talking to you and i’m just thinking i

16:32

if i could talk to this person every

single day

16:34

get my two-minute dose of chris

that i would probably

16:38

feel okay yeah that’s funny i’m starting

to hear that a lot who else tells you

16:43

that oh friends do they come to you with

how they’re feeling a lot yeah they come

16:47

to me for advice i hear from a lot of

people i’m a very good listener i’m very

16:51

i’m very easy to talk to is what they

say well let me tell you if this is you

16:55

with your mind wandering a little bit in

the background i can’t tell i just want

16:59

you to know that i know that you will

become a successful counselor and help a

17:02

lot of people i think you’re going to be

really effective and help a lot of

17:05

people chris yeah i believe that too i

feel like being vulnerable is the most

17:09

important thing when it comes to people

and when people are vulnerable you can

17:12

learn from that it has been so lovely to

talk to you oh likewise so it was fun

17:20

[Music]

[Applause]

[Music]

