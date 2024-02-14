In Love, a Little ‘Something’

I love seeing people chase their dreams, sharing their journeys on social media. It’s nice to know that most people have a clear idea of what they want and working on it. I enjoy reading LinkedIn posts. People talk about their achievements here and there. It’s kinda fascinating to observe somebody in action, not sure if they’re really busy or just acting like it. Either way, you can see the determination in their faces.

Watching sports games — with sweat all over their bodies — is something I find thrilling. I also like watching movies, especially the behind-the-scenes stuff, as it makes everything feel more real.

And, well, I love you because it’s you.

Ah, and I love lights. When it shines through clouds. The light from the sunset when planes are the only small black fragments. Lights pushing all the way down from your window, waking me up. It feels nice, like a cozy hug from the brightness. But, if light doesn’t exist, it means no light. No light means darkness.

Just like the lights. If you aren’t here, love isn’t present anymore.

I love motion too. Waves crashing repeatedly to the shore. Winds blowing the leaves. Birds flapping their wings, painting the sky with their movements. Or the way raindrops make circles in puddles. Simple things, like stirring tea or turning pages in a book. It’s like seeing poetry in motion.

In every motion, I feel my love for you. Your dances in my eyes. Your presence in my thoughts. Your whispers in my ears. Your hands gently stroking my elbow. Our favorite ice cream, vanilla, melting on my tongue, adds a sweet to our moments.

But, the love you gave me isn’t the same.

You believe that the love today isn’t the same as the love before. People want to love someone they genuinely like and trust, valuing these beliefs more than the person itself. Yet, it’s different from the like and trust we knew as children. It’s about having confidence that the person you love will consistently help solve your problems and ensure your happiness through every stage of life. It’s about feeling secure when they genuinely rely on your shoulder.

And then, you express your feelings and share your desires with the emotions flowing in your stomach. If they surrender, it’s not love; they’ll just be your friend.

Maybe, just maybe that my absence gives you the peace my love couldn’t. Yet, I can’t deny that I hope the emotions I feel for you aren’t one-sided.

—

