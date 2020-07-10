Inclusive Networking: Three Tips to Shift Your Networking Style

Have you ever attended a networking event and felt excluded? Most people have experienced that somewhat awkward networking feeling that made them feel less than welcome. Picture some of the following scenarios to see if you can relate:

You attend a networking event and you know no-one. You’re already a bit self-conscious but the topic, speakers, and potential connections are exciting, so you proceed. When you attend the networking, you feel less than welcomed as it seems there are pre-existing relationships and conversations that don’t draw you in.

You find yourself waiting for that moment where someone will say hello and yet the moment never comes. Instead, you catch up on your emails, surf social media, and listen to see if something catches your attention again. Frustrated, you make an exit.

Or

Your posts on LinkedIn get passed over without so much as a like or comment. You’re not sure what’s happening. You’ve got the all-star status with at least 500 connections, yet, your engagement continues to stay low.

The idea that most of us at one point or another have felt excluded is real. These days, the underlying reason for exclusion may require deeper examination and reflection.

Networking isn’t going away and neither is the conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion. There is always an opportunity to make others feel welcomed so they can easily transition to feeling included. Here are three tips you can leverage to shift your networking style to be more inclusive.

1. Be An Inclusion Champion Event Planner

All of us are event planners even if that’s not our core job. We plan networking events, conferences, weddings, parties, or other gatherings albeit of a lesser size due to COVID-19. Be sure to create structured networking opportunities that call for everyone to participate.

Toastmasters, ATD, and others are examples to benchmark for ideas you can leverage in your event. Consider creating opportunities to foster networking buddies so that there are smaller groups that allow a person to ease into an environment comfortably. Make it your mission to create space for inclusion before your event, during your event, and after your event.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Be Self Aware and seek to Connect

Make space for others wanting to be welcomed into your networking culture. Embrace differences as a good thing. The fact that a person made the time and perhaps monetary investment to attend means they are serious and should feel welcomed. Create space in your conversations whether it be a lunch table, a stand-up discussion (pre-COVID-19), or during a virtual conversation.

Challenge yourself to reach out to people you don’t know before, during, and after the networking event. LinkedIn provides a good opportunity to get to know others in a non-threatening way. Always be respectful yet inclusive.

3. Build Professional Relationships with People that are Different from Your Core Circle

If you’re in an organization, a good way to do this is to connect with the employee resource groups. Attend events that are outside of social events to learn more about different cultures. You may be surprised to find there are lots of opportunities to build professional relationships as well as grow your career with new skills –- cultural awareness, one of them.

Be sure to have some fun while embracing inclusion. The aforementioned tips will help you to diversify your relationships and grow exponentially.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @wocintechchat on Unsplash