We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Indigenous Opera Reflects on the Residential School System Through Music

Indigenous Opera Reflects on the Residential School System Through Music

The show focuses on Hunter’s Indigenous roots and how his family dealt with the residential school system and colonialism.

By Rogan Bowen-Harper

Calgary’s historic Grand Studio Theatre plays host to Robert Hunter’s Good Story: Indigenous Opera tonight and tomorrow— Nov. 4-5. The show focuses on Hunter’s Indigenous roots and how his family dealt with the residential school system and colonialism.

https://twitter.com/notesbyrob/status/1580615675571494912

“This story, however, doesn’t paint it in a very negative way, ” says Ethan Hill, a local composer and the show’s organist.

“It’s basically just telling some of the really interesting facts about his heritage. The stories there are really quite touching. At one point, he even talks about teachers from residential schools that his family held dear to their heart.”

Hill goes on to explain how this particular Indigenous musical project feels special to him as the stories they are working with are coming straight from the composer’s lived experience.

“We get to really see the raw footage, as it were,” says Hill.

The show will also feature the Calgary Opera’s Adam Brousseau singing baritone, Lauren Woods singing soprano and Jeanine Williams singing mezzo-soprano.

The first performance starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, and the second starts at 2:30 p.m. the following day.

Tickets cost $25 and are available online.

This article first appeared on Calgary Journal and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Calgary Journal

The Calgary Journal is a community news service produced by students and supported by faculty at Mount Royal University’s Journalism and Digital Media program. You can find a list of our current student editors here.

We tell stories about our city that you won’t find anywhere else and provide a supportive environment for young journalists to publish their work.

We publish online, in print, newsletter, podcasts, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

