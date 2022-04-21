Ingredients [Video]

By Omeleto
Sam is a young writer in Toronto facing a case of severe writer’s block, who can’t seem to come up with an idea for his fiction. He is also frustrated when he compares his life with his successful, smooth roommate Justin.
But one weekend, Justin goes on a romantic getaway to propose to his girlfriend, allowing his cousin Fred to stay. Fred is another writer, in the midst of a different sort of crisis. But together, the pair connect — and soon find themselves in a situation that blurs the line between fact and fiction.
Directed by Hannah Michielsen from a script by Paul Carere, this cerebral mystery-thriller short is a slow burn, taking its time to build character, atmosphere and intrigue. Through a coolly dispassionate eye, it patiently constructs a deep look at two creative but frustrated souls and then steps back to watch as their chemistry plays out in a slow-motion implosion.
The storytelling is resolutely focused on building Sam’s character. He’s smart and a discerning cinephile, and he’s hungry to make great work and become a success. But through all the pressure he places on himself, he can’t quite get a viable idea on the page. The excellent writing also pays close attention to Sam’s relationships, playing out his scenes with his roommate Justin, who is amiable, easygoing and confident. Justin is also a clear contrast to Sam, and while the pair have the ease of long-time friends, their different trajectories also make Sam feel inadequate.
But the momentum begins to move when Justin’s cousin Fred enters the picture. Fred is a strange presence: dark, sardonic and depressed. But Fred and Sam have an affinity: both are writers, and highly imaginative and intelligent. Their dialogue has a slight stylization, an archness that happens when two people who are too much in their heads find one another — and discover they are on the same wavelength.
Something between them clicks, and they share long, wide-ranging conversations as well as meals. Actors Daniel Maslany and Eileen Li have a palpable connection even through their neuroses, almost like two people trapped in their bubbles finally looking up to discover the other. They can reveal aspects of their selves to one another that they hide in other parts of their lives. For awhile, the film even feels like it could veer into a romantic, albeit left-of-center, direction. But the cool-toned, almost antiseptic visuals and the moody atmosphere indicate there’s more to the film — and Fred — than meets the eye. And as Fred’s deeper character comes to the fore, it also draws something out in Sam.
It’s fitting that Sam talks about the films of Alfred Hitchcock so much in “Ingredients,” because the spirit of the classic master of psychological suspense animates the film, whether it’s in the disciplined, restrained camera or the penetration into the murkiness under people’s facades, where obsession and poisonous resentments teem. As the film heads into its final movement, it veers into a direction that’s truly Hitchcockian, in its masterful suspense and its ice-cold appraisal of people’s inner motives. Finding a compelling story requires digging deep into the self — but what Sam discovers could be harder and darker to face.
[Music]
yo
yo
how did uh apartment honey go didn’t
do you get any writing done
not really
watch anything good
shadow of a doubt unreal what’s up
earliest hitchcock so good it’ll have
you cheering for the incest it’s a hell
of a tagline
it’s great
honestly you’d probably love it you know
me man anything before jurassic park is
a struggle
you liked alien in high school
yeah cause i was stoned
yeah and if you’d kept that up you’d
still like all these great movies
so uh
what’s the weekend look like weed movies
sleep and light
movies weed sleeping movies
celebrate when i’m back
unless someone calls with a job could
happen
that’d be something eh you get a fiancee
got a new barista job in the same
weekend both equally important
are you jealous bro
yeah but like the good jealousy
when do you leave for niagara about an
hour
and what time are you back on sunday
i’ll be back by noon on sunday
which is weird because my cousin fred is
getting here tomorrow morning
what’s your cousin coming for to uh
crash in my room for the weekend oh and
maybe on the couch for a bit after okay
if it’s all right
well what’s my alternative
your selection of toronto’s finest
hotels cool alternative
i know i’m putting you in an awkward
situation here it’s fine man it’s your
cousin right
you’re bringing someone in from the
street
oh what’s wrong with him
her
and nothing
really she’s just
going through some stuff
she had a bit of a rough time getting in
touch with her birth parents and dropped
out of school doesn’t know how to tell
my aunt and uncle so i just wanted to
give her a place to decompress
okay
look she sprung this on me and i would
take her with me but it would kind of
ruin the ambiance so it’ll be one night
just you guys all right
no you’re not allowed to get engaged
because i’ll be uncomfortable for a
night
thanks man you owe me your firstborn son
though
yeah well
let me get this wedding nail down first
and then we’ll talk
i think this weekend’s gonna be good for
both of us
you might even have a roommate lined up
before heather’s moved in here fred’s a
writer and she is as weird about movies
as you are
great
we’ll be at each other’s throats by
sundown
oh the jays are gonna suck this year
[Music]
so
[Music]
uh
hey
sam
yeah i guess justin mentioned me yep
smells great
mac and cheese for tonight
sauce for tomorrow
nice
well
if you need anything just uh let me know
thanks
mind if i watch a movie in the living
room
your living room
yeah i just i don’t wanna
what movie
lifeboat
not that great
good to know
don’t like hitchcock
everyone likes hitchcock just not really
lifeboat well i’m going through all this
stuff in order right now cause i’ve only
seen the hits
always been more of a de palma guy
mom was probably the better technician
hitchcock’s got more heart
you like shadow of a doubt
love shadow of a doubt
hey do you need any help
with what
the food the uh macaroni
do you cook
i mean
my specialty is popeye’s takeout but uh
i’m willing to learn
start chopping that parsley oh right
just
handle first going forward
it’s good yeah but
super film school it’s all male gaze and
cameras the boyer and
so on the gnomes all i’m saying is given
enough time in an apartment you’ll be
jimmy stewart in the cast too
it’s not even the best apartment movie
what is
rosemary’s baby
repulsion’s better than rosemary’s baby
and the apartment is better than either
of those
it’s a rich vein though right
apartment in the city
you’re stranded
but claustrophobic
surrounded by people while totally alone
sounds like you’re working on something
justin told you i write
he mentioned it
i mean yeah i write
i don’t have anything i’m ready to pitch
you or anything you should brainstorm
this apartment idea
yeah for sure i will
so
what like now
yeah yeah i just don’t want it to be the
type of thing where as soon as someone’s
out on the street it’s revealed the
whole thing was in their head it has to
be concrete exactly and it’s not as
simple as just leaving the house and
feeling better loneliness follows you
around
even amongst people
paranoia follows you around yeah but
loneliness and paranoia can’t be
characters
god no
was this the seventh seal
playing chess with death
i’ve never seen any birdman
yeah me neither
[Music]
i like poisoning but does that even
happen anymore that’s like shakespeare
[ __ ]
i guess it’s mostly spycraft now but if
you want it to be about a murder it fits
in with your whole apartment thing close
proximity
private even though it’s surrounded by
people like you said lunch house and by
proxy type thing now we’re turning it
into whatever happened to baby jane
you can fit in a writer too
get all your neuroses out in one script
guilty
wash up start mixing the meat
all right well fine we’ve got poisoning
we’ve got the apartment we’ve got an
everyday schmo type killer
what’s the dramatic thrust of the story
though
it’s the hardest part yeah
so we put the cart before the horse here
shouldn’t the motivation be what we
start with
i don’t think we’re as far off as you
think
throw in that cup of parmesan crushed
three cloves of garlic and then you can
start mixing it into meatballs okay
what if
instead of a who done it it’s a
who done in
like we know someone’s gonna die but
we’re not sure who
it’s a story about
a guy at the peak of his career
he’s got the job the fiance
the promotions
but it doesn’t sit well with him because
he’s got a jealous roommate
and a deranged cousin
and they’re seething
why does he get this and they don’t
he doesn’t know how to make them happy
for him
he can’t
and everything he earns just hurts more
because it’s driving them away
can’t confide in anyone his two best
friends hate him
his fiance depends on him
his cool
his charm
everyone would hate him if he scared her
off
so he keeps up appearances
make sure that nobody knows
he’s actually alone
eventually every interaction becomes a
performance
and the curtains drop
falls back into his head
long fall into nothingness
no one to talk to
no one would understand
so he stops putting on the performance
you’re right it’s a note
makes a major
settles in
so
so he just kills himself
that’s just a cover for the roommate and
the cousin
you think anyone would believe that
depends
on how well the roommate sells it
i’m gonna go to the bathroom
[Music]
shhh
so
[Music]
[Music]
you’re not supposed to see that what the
[ __ ] is this it’s none of your business
were they in the mac and cheese no of
course not you just told me exactly how
you do it sam that was just a story
honestly just get out what
explain what’s going on or find a
[ __ ] hotel and get out of here fred
you think justin would just let you
throw me out who is he gonna side with
his cousin who’s going through a crisis
or his friend felt weird about her you
all side with the one who isn’t plotting
his murder told you that’s not what
that’s it’s close enough and the fact
that you can’t see it’s creepy as [ __ ]
says a lot about it oh what about you
you’d rather throw me out than listen to
your own scary story it’s your story i
fleshed out your idea you just chickened
out of using your own resources my
resources you said it yourself
loneliness and paranoia following you
around okay then why don’t we write one
from your resources huh
it’s about a psychopath little girl who
creeps her parents out so much they put
her up for adoption
okay
look we both need to settle down now
i didn’t
i just i didn’t i didn’t mean
i’m sorry but you scared the [ __ ] out of
me fred
it’s my fault
i’m really [ __ ] up
i [ __ ] up
i flushed my meds
because i don’t want them anymore
because i want a clear head
and now i’m gonna be alone
finish the meatballs and put them in the
fridge
uh
um
and then a
staff
she was like
so surprised
hey there he is hey congrats man ah
it’s a real thing now
uh very real too real
how’s it feel
better than you must be feeling how late
did you guys stay up
oh
pretty late i guess
see i knew you guys would get along fred
said you have cooked this up yourself
oh
she’s
being modest uh you are she said you
were her sous chef
meatballs
yeah i guess i can take that much credit
come on i’m i’m starving yeah you don’t
want to replay the night for us
well spoiler alert she said yes oh you
[ __ ] it up that bad eh yeah it went
great
but there’s plenty of time he’s hungry
i’ll do a lecture series over dessert
what have we got for dessert fred
i didn’t plan that far ahead
that’s not like you
well she’s got us this far why don’t we
go out for dessert on me
now let’s dig in
uh hold on to uh let’s cheers
okay
so justin
the best
man i know
and to everything that comes to him
from here on
cheers
cheers
good
back
you okay
went down the wrong hole
oh [ __ ] fred
[ __ ] where’s your epipen epipen
did you put any garlic in the food or
she told me to
no no no no no no no
where’s our bag
i don’t know hi
where’s your where’s your rv pen where’s
your rp pump
justin
[Music]
um
[Music]
[Music]
[Music]
you
