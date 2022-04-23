Intake [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

After a questionable incident with her peers, high school senior Jamie is forced to complete an addiction assessment at a drug and alcohol recovery center. Nonchalant, smart, and confident, she knows exactly what to say to avoid trouble.

Jamie meets with LeAnn, who is conducting the evaluation. But LeAnn is seasoned and experienced, and as the pair size each other up, a formulaic evaluation evolves into an unexpected conversation.

Written and directed by Eric Otten, this compelling short drama takes a situation where two people size one another up and get to know each other quickly. In the compressed specific format of the drug and alcohol intake, it asks if we can truly know someone well enough in such personal yet forensic situations, and how.

The storytelling is pared down to the most essential elements of narrative: two people in a room, talking. But the short’s superb writing endows each character with great specificity, making clear what’s at stake what each perspective and character need is. Each beat matters, and with terrific visual acuity, each shot captures a small but telling detail, whether it’s the smoke surrounding Jamie as she walks into the clinic, a seemingly off-hand gesture or a scrutinizing look at a critical moment.

The conversation begins with a series of simple mental tests. The intake seems to be “by the book,” but as the interaction evolves, it takes an intriguing turn, as we wonder if Jamie will outsmart the counselor. As the pair circle around what happened in the troubling incident that got Jamie in trouble in the first place, the talk becomes more heated, like an interrogation. But before LeAnn can ratchet up the intensity on an increasingly rattled Jamie, there’s an interruption, which allows for a more personal detour — as well as an opportunity.

Actors Sara Kamine and Lindsay B. Davis rise to the challenge of bringing the film’s seemingly facile dialogue to life, each warily playing the roles set out for them at the start, and both play off one another beautifully. Their performances have precision and depth, peeling back the layers of the initial dynamic and revealing a more personal connection.

At least, that’s what it seems, until the final movements of “Intake” reveal a more subtle game of cat-and-mouse at work, one where we see just how clever each character is. It ends with a terrific series of emotional chess moves that culminates with an ironic, deeply satisfying final play — and a perfect ending to a tightly constructed, deftly woven battle of wills.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

um i was told to be here at three for an

evaluation

do you perform yeah

oh sorry

it’s okay

do you have a parent with you

uh no

i want you to visualize these items in

your head and then repeat them back to

me

ball

chair

right now

yeah

ball

chair

house one more time

are you kidding

one more time for me please

ball

chair

can you do me a favor

start at 100 and then count down by

seven

193

86

79

72

65

that’s fine

in 60 seconds can you name as many

four-legged animals as possible

right now

uh-huh

all right uh

a cat a dog

a hamster

i’m thinking what you’d see at the zoo

um

lions tigers

bears

who am i

um

zebra

horse

uh

camel

gorilla well i guess no they sometimes

walk on four legs i guess technically

params uh

hippo

jaguar black bear brown bear polar bear

a donkey

[Music]

wolves coyotes

the freaking unicorn

all right

what does this all do you know asking

all that

i know they seem odd but they’re really

standard questions

they help me get a better sense of if

you’re all there

why don’t you tell me a little bit about

yourself

how do you like school

it’s fine

what classes are you taking

french

english lit

uh

algebra 2

and a couple art classes what’s your gpa

3.9 3.9 well 3.85 but yeah

wow

what

well you know we’ll call it school and

check on that right

so i’m gonna ask you a few questions

that i ask everyone who comes through

here and just

do your best to be honest okay

okay i’ll keep your answers confidential

in the past year on how many days have

you had more than a few sips of beer

wine or any drink containing alcohol

zero

zero yep

in the past year have you smoked any

marijuana or hashish

i

honestly don’t know what hashish is but

no i haven’t

do you vape or smoke cigarettes no huff

anything

do you use cocaine ecstasy acid or other

illegal drugs no

what about prescription drugs maybe

oxycontin or adderall

i have a prescription for adderall but i

don’t you know i don’t take too much or

anything

any other prescriptions

birth control but i can’t really get

high off that

you realize this is a pretty serious

situation right

sorry

you know why we’re having this

conversation right

i’ve been talking to you in the other

students to get a better picture of what

happened that night

it’s then my job once we’re through here

to make a recommendation to your vice

principal about your future

is your future something that’s

important to you

yes

well what do you like to do for fun

outside of school

hang out with friends

i paint a lot

what kind of stuff do you paint well

technically it’s sometimes paint but

like i also do

sketches illustrations watercolors

that kind of thing

i’m gonna study painting and drawing

next year

where are you going

i don’t know yet

and what do your friends like to do for

fun do they paint and draw with you

no we just hang out

what do you like to do when you hang out

mostly eat

go to the movies

hang at people’s houses

what do you do when you hang out at

people’s houses

do your friends like to go to parties

sometimes

do you go with them

no it’s not really my thing

so the party where the incident occurred

that night that was

first one you’ve attended

well i just i wouldn’t really say that

it was a party just people hanging out

were people drinking

a little

were they doing other things i don’t

know

were you drinking no

do you know where the alcohol came from

no

you know i’ve been talking to a lot of

students and uh i’ve heard a lot of

conflicting things

a lot of them are saying that you were

the ones who thought it was confidential

you were the one who brought the alcohol

to the party that night and you were the

one pressuring others to drink that’s

not true someone else brought the

alcohol to the party then i don’t

[Music]

[Music]

sorry my kid is sick

so i’m gonna ask where did you get that

what

that

is that from the exhibit of the summer

at the um

at shepherd

yeah actually did you go

yeah my dad took me

why did you pick that one

uh my

husband bought it for me i said that i

liked it and he just joked that i should

take it home

you didn’t like the more famous ones

what do you mean well i’m sure they had

prince of the more well-known ones

rothko newman jackson pollock

to be honest i didn’t know that my

choice was going to be judged by an art

critic no no

actually

really really like shelby and

that’s

one of my favorites

and why is that

i think it was in

1968

or something but

shelby’s wife had to leave new york for

a while because her brother got really

sick he ended up dying within like a

year or something

but

while she was there they write letters

back and forth but shelby wasn’t a great

writer you know it wasn’t really his

thing he tried telling her how much he

missed her or how he wished he could be

there but it just

it wouldn’t come out right

so instead he would draw her something

even if it’s just like scribbling or

something super small he just he wanted

to send her something he really meant

and when her brother eventually died he

started just painting and painting and

painting so

when his wife came home she found

that

sitting

10 feet high in their studio

that’s a nice gift

that’s a really nice gift i think it’s

worth like 45 million dollars today

well he didn’t paint it for me but i’m

glad it’s in my office

i mean

it’s nice

even if it is hanging upside down

jamie

at the beginning of this evaluation i

asked you to remember and repeat back

three words

can you do that for me now

[Music]

you

—

