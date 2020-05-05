Integrity Bank 31: When Do You Allow Time To Just Listen?

—

When do you allow time to listen? To just be with yourself?

Today there are many distractions pulling us all different directions.

Oftentimes the last thing we want to do is to just be with ourselves and listen to our thoughts.

Some of the greatest lessons that can come to you will come when you’re simply with yourself.

How often do you actually listen to yourself?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of taking time to just listen to yourself.

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

