We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Integrity Bank 31: When Do You Allow Time To Just Listen?

Integrity Bank 31: When Do You Allow Time To Just Listen?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the importance of taking time to just listen to yourself.

When do you allow time to listen? To just be with yourself?

Today there are many distractions pulling us all different directions.

Oftentimes the last thing we want to do is to just be with ourselves and listen to our thoughts.

Some of the greatest lessons that can come to you will come when you’re simply with yourself.

How often do you actually listen to yourself?

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

