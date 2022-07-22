You told me that I changed, and you don’t know who I am anymore, and I believe you. You don’t know who I am because you never took the time to comprehend and appreciate me.

You glanced at me daily, but your focus was on the superficial. It wasn’t about listening and connecting with me. It was only looking at my exterior, not viewing who I was on the inside.

You don’t know who I am because it doesn’t matter to you. You consistently criticized me. You wanted me to be who you thought I should be, to change and become someone else.

You looked at me everyday but never saw my heart, soul, and desires. You were too caught up with what you needed and expected from me.

Your expectations were unreasonable and unsustainable. You, in turn, stopped understanding me. You only saw what you wanted.

You quit looking at me so you didn’t have to acknowledge the pain and sadness you inflicted. You didn’t want to perceive how I couldn’t keep up with your demands. I gave up on myself and on us because of it all.

You can only keep withdrawing until the scales tip to the opposite of what you wanted. You can choose not to see the other person until they disappear and are gone forever.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***