Is Love Limited to Just One Person in a Lifetime?

I once believed that in this life, we only have one love, the one we end up with for the rest of our lives.

However, that belief fails to recognize the depth of love we may have experienced with others in the past.

Love is not limited or devalued by comparison.

We can love different people to varying degrees, and loving our current partner more doesn’t negate the love we once felt for others.

Along the way, you’ll meet different people, date them, like them, and maybe even love them.

Each person you encounter brings value to your life, whether it’s through teaching you important lessons or guiding you in some way.

Sometimes, you might doubt whether you truly loved them, but the feelings were real all along.

We may not love every person we meet the same way, but that is what is special about love, that is subjective and experienced differently by different people.

I’m not sure what we’re meant to have or be, but I do know that we’re meant to live and experience love in its various forms.

…

Thank you for reading!

Sending Love,

Dreea

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Pablo Heimplatz from Unsplash