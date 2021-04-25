Get Daily Email
Is Our Water as Clean as We Think? [Video]

Is Our Water as Clean as We Think? [Video]

Safe drinking water should not be political, but it has become political.

by

 

.

.

Water Warrior, Emily Sutton, is a Haw River Keeper. She believes we should all have clean water! Join her by voting for clean water!💧 Sign the pledge now: https://bit.ly/2STUGA9

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– Safe drinking water should not be political,
00:02
but it has become political.
00:05
I work as the Haw River Keeper at Haw River Assembly.
00:09
As a river keeper,
00:10
I work on any issue to water quality in my entire basin.
00:14
We’re learning more and more about
00:16
the dangers of PFAS pollution.
00:18
The Haw and the Cape Fear are really hotspots
00:21
for these toxic chemicals in the state of North Carolina.
00:24
There is action that our state,
00:27
our elected officials can take to eliminate
00:30
this problem at the source.
00:32
This compound should not be discharged
00:35
without any regulation into the water that we swim in.
00:38
That we fish in, that we drink.
00:41
People have to vote to protect waters
00:43
for our generation and future generations.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

