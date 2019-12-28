Is Santa Dead?

—

We never thought we’d see the day when Santa would be dead. Well, at least the idea of him.

My wife and I came up with the perfect surprise. It had been two years since we made the trek up north to Jefferson, New Hampshire and visited Santa’s Village. We took Friday off from work, we planned, packed and prepared to surprise our kids when they got home from school. Our four-year-old kept asking all day where we were going as she saw us giddily stuffing our suitcases with snow hats, boots, and bathing suits.

We ignored her inquiries.

Then finally, a little after 3 p.m., the school bus rolled in front of our house. First the six-year-old got off, then our third grader. They burst through the front door, flinging their book bags on the floor as they raced to the nearest screen – either TV or computer. Before they were able to turn on their show and start playing their video game, my wife instructed our children that we needed to meet in the kitchen for a “family meeting.”

My wife, pacing with excitement as our children nervously looked around the room, “We have a surprise for you!” She paused for effect, as she ramped up the suspense, “We’re going to Santa’s Village! Right NOW!”

And then it happened. Our soon-to-be nine-year-old did not have the same excitement as the rest of the family. His face quickly soured. “Why,” he questioned. “I don’t want to go,” he pleaded. “It’s boring,” he explained. The color in my wife’s face quickly left. She stared at me, unsure of what to say next. We always knew this day would come, but nothing can prepare you for the hard reality of a kid becoming a boy.

We try and do whatever we can to take advantage of the holidays – Elf on the Shelf, the polar express, cutting down our Christmas tree, Santa’s Village. If we can make a memory, we’ll do it. But as the years have gone by, I get a little more nostalgic around the holidays as I know with each Christmas that passes, we get closer to the end. The end of Santa. Sure, there will still be Christmas and presents and that warm feeling you get around the holidays. But how much does the aura of Santa play into those feelings?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Just looking at our eight year old you can tell the end is nigh – he has adult teeth sprouting all over his mouth. He concerns himself with looking good for school and combing his hair. And he must be sure to stay away from “kid shows.”

Now it’s only a matter of time before the mystique of Santa will fade away and dissolves just like one of his baby teeth. I should be excited for Christmas. I am excited, but each year we get closer to the end. And I worry, is that the end of the magic? How much longer before we stop writing “from Santa” on the presents and just write “from mom and dad”?

I’ve never envisioned a Christmas where my kids don’t believe in Santa, but that reality is fast approaching. We’re about to enter a new era and I’m not sure I’m ready for that.

I love the holidays, but now I’m starting to dread them.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.