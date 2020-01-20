

Is there free marriage counseling?

Marriage counseling is a great way to work on your relationship with your partner. Every relationship has a bump in the road. It’s essential to learn how to face obstacles together. People are different, and we can work through our rough spots with the help of a professional. But is there a way to get that help for free? The answer, in short, is “yes,” and there are also ways to get the service for a fee. Here are some places that offer free marriage counseling. You may be surprised at how helpful these services are for you and your partner.

Here are some ways that you may be able to get free marriage counseling:

Non-profit organizations

Some non-profit organizations offer free marriage counseling. You can search your local area for non-profit organizations that would provide the service or state agencies that care about keeping families together. These companies and organizations are passionate about helping families stay together when things are falling apart. You may be able to find ways to navigate your relationship for free by searching for charitable organizations that care.

Religious institutions

Another place that you can potentially find free marriage counseling is through a religious institution such as a church, synagogue, or mosque. Marriage counseling can be available through religious leaders, or potentially, members of the congregation. Religious institutions have a sense of community and want to help couples and families with the problems that they have. Often, it’s not necessarily belief-based. Instead, it’s about the community and helping the individuals involved.

Free online counseling

If you search on the Internet, you will find some great resources for online therapy. There are so many different sites that offer mental health treatment to choose from, that it can be overwhelming. Online counseling is becoming more popular each day. Individuals and couples are getting the help that they need from licensed mental health professionals. Some places offer free online counseling either on a trial basis or for a limited time. Part of what’s offered is sometimes marriage counseling. Marriage or couples counseling can be helpful with an online therapist or LMFT. Online counseling is a safe space where you can work through rough patches from the privacy of your own home and get the help that you need. If it is a free trial that offers a limited amount of sessions, that is okay because often, marriage counseling isn’t long-term. It’s not meant to go on forever, and it’s sometimes preferred if it lasts for a short number of sessions.

Why marriage counseling matters

Marriage counseling matters because relationships are challenging. You may think that there’s no solution, but it’s worth talking it out with a mental health professional. A marriage counselor is often experienced in areas such as infidelity, LGBTQIA relationships, blended families, communication, discord regarding finances, or infertility. These are just some of the topics that might come up in marriage counseling. You and your partner can express yourselves freely, and talk about issues that matter to each of you. You may be afraid to speak about sensitive topics, but remember you’re sitting with an expert in the field. Marriage counselors have seen it all, so don’t be afraid to share what’s going on. Whether you speak to an online counselor or someone in your local area, it’s worth working on your relationship because if you care about your partner, you want the best for them, and if you get the help for free, that’s a bonus. If you find free marriage counseling, hang onto it. If you’re thinking, “is there free marriage counseling near me?” you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.