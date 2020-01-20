Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Is There Free Marriage Counseling?

Is There Free Marriage Counseling?

How do I get help for my relationship without paying a cent?

Is there free marriage counseling?

Marriage counseling is a great way to work on your relationship with your partner. Every relationship has a bump in the road. It’s essential to learn how to face obstacles together. People are different, and we can work through our rough spots with the help of a professional. But is there a way to get that help for free? The answer, in short, is “yes,” and there are also ways to get the service for a fee. Here are some places that offer free marriage counseling. You may be surprised at how helpful these services are for you and your partner.

Here are some ways that you may be able to get free marriage counseling:

Non-profit organizations

Some non-profit organizations offer free marriage counseling. You can search your local area for non-profit organizations that would provide the service or state agencies that care about keeping families together. These companies and organizations are passionate about helping families stay together when things are falling apart. You may be able to find ways to navigate your relationship for free by searching for charitable organizations that care.

Religious institutions

Another place that you can potentially find free marriage counseling is through a religious institution such as a church, synagogue, or mosque. Marriage counseling can be available through religious leaders, or potentially, members of the congregation. Religious institutions have a sense of community and want to help couples and families with the problems that they have. Often, it’s not necessarily belief-based. Instead, it’s about the community and helping the individuals involved.

Free online counseling

If you search on the Internet, you will find some great resources for online therapy. There are so many different sites that offer mental health treatment to choose from, that it can be overwhelming. Online counseling is becoming more popular each day. Individuals and couples are getting the help that they need from licensed mental health professionals. Some places offer free online counseling either on a trial basis or for a limited time. Part of what’s offered is sometimes marriage counseling. Marriage or couples counseling can be helpful with an online therapist or LMFT. Online counseling is a safe space where you can work through rough patches from the privacy of your own home and get the help that you need. If it is a free trial that offers a limited amount of sessions, that is okay because often, marriage counseling isn’t long-term. It’s not meant to go on forever, and it’s sometimes preferred if it lasts for a short number of sessions.

Why marriage counseling matters

Marriage counseling matters because relationships are challenging. You may think that there’s no solution, but it’s worth talking it out with a mental health professional. A marriage counselor is often experienced in areas such as infidelity, LGBTQIA relationships, blended families, communication, discord regarding finances, or infertility. These are just some of the topics that might come up in marriage counseling. You and your partner can express yourselves freely, and talk about issues that matter to each of you. You may be afraid to speak about sensitive topics, but remember you’re sitting with an expert in the field. Marriage counselors have seen it all, so don’t be afraid to share what’s going on. Whether you speak to an online counselor or someone in your local area, it’s worth working on your relationship because if you care about your partner, you want the best for them, and if you get the help for free, that’s a bonus. If you find free marriage counseling, hang onto it. If you’re thinking, “is there free marriage counseling near me?” you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

