Is This the Ultimate Answer to Anxiety…?

We don’t have to do anything to breathe, we just do. Without going underwater or having our nose and mouth forcefully shut it’s impossible to hold our breath until we don’t live anymore.

Breath then is vital for life and as such breathing connects all humans. This creates the possibility that, if we are having it pushed into us, the energy of air makes us all like flowers growing from a single, absolutely huge, mass of energy.

The collective consciousness

What if it’s only when we open our eyes, like a flower opens to blossom, that the energy can flow and we project what we think we are seeing into the collective consciousness (imagine life as a computer game) and our brains convert it into thoughts? Or put another way, our eyes don’t take in the world as a camera would but in fact, we project the energy that our bodies have accepted from the huge mass and we call it ‘reality’. If you close your eyes you shut the projector. You can still think of a tree and see it in your mind’s eye. But it’s not a tree, it never was a tree, there never was a tree, but only a projection of the energy into the collective consciousness which we’ve learned to make a sound about and call a tree.

Feelings Vs Thoughts

When the energy of the huge mass moves through us, to be projected, it creates feelings in our bodies as it travels and we very quickly attach a thought to the energetic movement. That energy is simply energy, there’s no good/bad or right/wrong. Our thoughts that we’ve connected to a certain feeling of the energy flowing make us think it’s one way or another but it’s neither, it never was and it’s both at the same time. It’s just energy. The same energy that is pushed into our lungs. The energy which connects us all and, in fact, makes us one huge mass of energy.

Observation + acceptance

We, as humans, seem to have difficulties in life when we resist letting the energy flow. By holding it back or suppressing it we have a feeling that we’ve called, anxiety.

The answer then is, learning to observe the motion of energy in our body, or emotions, as just that, energy in motion. When we recognise that there is a gap between energy-motion and thought the energy can flow more easily. In order for that to happen people have to trust that their bodies work like antennas for the energy and accept that it wants to flow in a certain way.

If we pay attention to our bodies and trust them as being antennas, each individual’s body, when tuned into feeling the way the energy wants to flow (by removing traumas from the past), can choose to act from it rather than being guided by our thoughts to present stimuli.

If then, we do actually project what we think we see, hear, smell, taste, and touch, (the stimuli), out into the collective consciousness but the projection is just a picture of the energy flowing through us, then we really are like flowers and aren’t actually in control of anything, we just have the capacity to think we are (and that’s the crux of the problem with anxiety).

Acting from a place of peace

Emotional (energy) balance is found when we accept the flow of the mass of energy. Anxiety is found when we don’t. We become uncomfortable when we resist the flow. Imagine an electrical wire, the higher the resistance, the hotter it gets. A lot of us do this, myself included because society suggests we should be a certain way. We only resist the flow because of thoughts we’ve associated with negative and we are scared of them (or thoughts of what might happen in the future). Which, at the point of having the thought, aren’t real we just think they are but in fact, they are only in our minds. If we can accept that they are not thoughts, just what our mind has learned to call the projections of the mass of energy, then we can perhaps more easily observe our habit of unnecessarily connecting thought to feelings (meditation is the key here). This, in turn, will allow the energy to flow the way it was meant to. In doing so we would feel more emotionally balanced and at peace, in turn, we would act from a place of peace.

Accepting love is the answer

Now read the above again and change the word energy to love. It’s only fear that blocks the flow of love. Therefore, to change we need to get our heads around the fact that we don’t actually control anything and take responsibility to remind ourselves, each day, to trust and have faith in the way the energy wants to flow.

To avoid getting mixed signals, we need to do the work of looking inside and identifying past traumas (which get triggered in the present). Once we’ve done that when our bodies pick up an energetic movement — a feeling — we can learn to trust our body’s signals. If we do that, individually we’ll act from the guidance of the mass of energy, of love, in ourselves.

If enough people are acting from that internal guidance, over time the world will re-learn to let go of fear, in turn, removing resistance to love. This would mean each individual would project a world founded from love (and not blocked by fear) into the collective consciousness, therefore people wouldn’t be so scared and a virtuous circle happens. This would end people feeling the conflict of anxiety inside themselves and, in turn, acting from fear. Meaning they would feel emotionally secure and wouldn’t act unkindly which ultimately, would extinguish external conflict with others.

Or in short, and to amend John Lennon’s quote slightly, “Love is the answer, and you know that for sure; love is a flower, you’ve got to accept it to let it grow.”

Adam Slawson is the founder of Plight Club — the first rule is: you DO talk about it. Their mission is to change the face of vulnerability and help people create a life without fear.

