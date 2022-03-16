Is Your Man in Love With You? Find Out the 19 Classic Signs

We’ve all been there. We’re crushin’ hard on someone, but we’re not sure if they feel the same way.

It can be tough to tell whether a man is in love with you or not, especially if he’s not open about his feelings. But don’t worry — I’m here to help.

Below are the 19 signs that a man is in love with you. So if you’re curious about whether your man is head-over-heels for you, keep reading.

1. He’s physically attracted to you.

This is probably one of the most obvious reasons why men fall in love. When a man is attracted to a woman, it’s natural for him to start feeling love for her as well.

2. He’s always making you feel special.

If a man is always making you feel special, it’s a clear sign of love. He knows how important it is for you to feel loved and appreciated, and he’s more than happy to do that.

3. He loves spending time with you.

Whenever a man is around the woman he loves, he feels happy and content. He doesn’t want to be anywhere else but with her, and that’s a sure sign of love.

4. He’s always happy to see you.

Whenever a man sees the woman he loves, his face lights up with happiness. He can’t wait to talk to her and spend time with her, and that’s a very strong sign of love.

5. He’s always thinking about you.

If a man is in love with you, he’ll always be thinking about you. He’ll be constantly wondering what you’re doing and what you’re up to, and that’s a clear sign of love.

6. He misses you when you’re not around.

If a man loves you, he’ll miss you when you’re not around. He’ll long for your company, and that’s a very strong sign of love.

7. He’s always telling you how much he loves you.

If a man is always telling you how much he loves you, it’s a clear sign of love. He wants you to know how much he cares about you, and that’s because he loves you very much.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

8. He trusts you implicitly.

If a man trusts you implicitly, it’s a clear sign that he loves you. He knows that he can count on you, and that’s something very special.

9. He shares everything with you.

If a man shares everything with you, it’s a clear sign that he loves you. He feels comfortable telling you anything and everything, and that’s because he trusts you implicitly.

10. He’s always there for you.

If your man is in love with you, he’ll be there for you no matter what. He’ll be the first person to offer a hug when you need one, and he’ll be the first one to lend a listening ear when you need to talk.

11. He gives you his undivided attention.

When a man is giving you his undivided attention, it’s a clear sign of love. He’s not paying attention to anyone else but you, and that’s because you’re the most important person in his life.

12. He’s always sacrificing his own needs for yours.

If a man is always sacrificing his own needs for yours, it’s a clear sign of love. He knows that in order for the relationship to work, both parties need to be willing to make compromises.

13. He’s always looking at you with love in his eyes.

When a man is looking at you with love in his eyes, it’s a clear sign of love. He loves you deeply, and he’s not afraid to show it.

14. He’s always willing to compromise.

If a man is always willing to compromise, it’s a clear sign of love. He knows that in order for a relationship to work, both parties need to be willing to make concessions.

15. He loves spending time with your family and friends.

When a man loves you, he’ll want to spend time with your family and friends. He’ll want to get to know them better, and that’s because he cares about you very much.

16. He’s always eager to please you.

If a man is always eager to please you, it’s a clear sign of love. He wants to do anything and everything to make you happy, and that’s because he loves you very much.

17. He’s always complimenting you.

If a man is always complimenting you, it’s a clear sign of love. He loves telling you how beautiful and special you are, and that’s because he thinks the world of you.

18. He’s always trying to make you happy.

If a man is always trying to make you happy, it’s a clear sign of love. He knows how important it is for you to be happy, and he’ll do anything and everything to make that happen.

19. He remembers the little things.

If a man is in love with you, he’ll remember the little details about you. He’ll remember your favorite foods and your favorite colors, and he’ll always try to make you happy.

The Bottom Line

If a man is always doing everything in his power to make you happy, it’s a clear sign that he loves you very much. If you’re lucky enough to have a man like this in your life, don’t take him for granted, because he’s a treasure worth holding on to.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***