Isolation Triggers Innovation!

“Adversity has the effect of eliciting talents, which in prosperous circumstances, would have lain dormant”- Homer

One of my On-line mentors, Darren Hardy once said, “When the panic subsides, the most prepared will thrive”. Circumstance does not make the man; it only reveals him to himself. Every problem introduces a person to himself. Every adversity in life advances us into the next level. Many lifesaving discoveries have been made in the wake of epidemics, and many a novel was written. An example is that of Williams Shakespeare, who wrote some of his best works during outbreaks of plague in London. Most of Shakespeare’s plays were inspired in times of plague; plays such as the epic tragedies of King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra were inspired in these critical times.

One of the most fascinating stories of where isolation triggered innovation is that of Isaac Newton. Isaac Newton is synonymous with ‘falling apples’ and gravity. He rose to become the most influential scientist of the 17th century, his ideas becoming the foundation of modern physics, after very humble beginnings.

Sir Isaac Newton was born, premature and tiny, in 1642 in Woolsthorpe, England. His father, wealthy but uneducated, died before Newton was born, and he ended up being raised by his grandmother after his mother remarried. It’s said he didn’t excel at school, but he ended up studying law at Trinity College Cambridge, part of Cambridge University. He worked as a servant to pay his bills. And he kept a journal about his ideas.

Unfortunately, in 1665, the Great Plague that was ravaging Europe had come to Cambridge, forcing the university to close down. Newton returned home to pursue his private study in Math, Physics, Optics and Astronomy due to the lockdown declared by the government when Cambridge was closed for a couple of years due to the plague known as the Black Death. History has it that, at this time, Newton experienced his famous inspiration of gravity with the falling apple. By 1666, he had completed his early work on his three laws of motion. In the midst of lockdown, isolation and quarantine, he self-inspired himself to lay the foundation of what later became the law of motion and gravity, changing the field of science forever! It was during this 18-month hiatus and lockdown that he conceived the method of infinitesimal calculus, set foundations for his theory of light and color, and gained significant insight into the laws of planetary motion—insights that eventually led to the publication of his Principia in 1687.

When the threat of plague subsided in 1667, Newton returned to Cambridge and was elected a minor fellow at Trinity College, as he was still not considered a standout scholar. However, in the ensuing years, his fortune improved. Newton received his Master of Arts degree in 1669 before he was 27.

The emergence of a butterfly from a Caterpillar has to pass through a lockdown period. One day, the caterpillar stops eating, hangs upside down from a twig or leaf and spins itself a silky cocoon or molts into a shiny chrysalis-Similar to a self-quarantine! Within its protective casing, the caterpillar radically transforms its body, eventually emerging as a butterfly. The question is not how long will this critical time last? The question is how will you emerge? Will you be the same you? Hoping life goes back as it was? Or will you use this critical period as a wake-up call to take control of your life?

Are you going to emerge as a butterfly, grow wings and become fearless and in control of your life or become a victim and depend on the mercy of the government to take care of you, feed you and control all of your freedoms? The choice is yours. Emerge from your cocoon empowered, or wither and shrink into dependency and apathy. Only you can choose who you are going to become!

Many times, tough times help to discover the strength we never knew was within. Our response to adversity would either leave us better or bitter, groaning or growing. William Arthur Ward said, “Adversity causes some men to break; others to break records.” When you have a winning attitude, every challenge becomes an adventure. A winning attitude converts a mess into a message, scars into stars, trials to triumphs, bitterness into ‘betterness,’ frustration into fuel, misery into ministry and adversity into advancement.

COVID-19 will definitely alter the trends of things forever, but you alone will determine how you will emerge from it. There is movement restriction and lockdown, but your brain is not lockdown! Your dreams must not be lockdown! Your ideas must not be lockdown! Don’t work 8 hours for a company then be at home fully and not work on your dreams! Use this time of isolation for innovation. Develop strategy during a tragedy, creativity during the chaos, and plans during panic! Make this period a time of deep intercession and innovation! There are a countless number of things you can do during this isolation and quarantine period, but I will just be focusing on five:

#1 WRITE A BOOK: This is the best time to put your ideas and thought patterns into a book. That book you have been struggling with to publish for a very long time can be given a final push in this lockdown period. Organize yourself and attach deadlines to your plans, and it will surprise you that you will be one of those people that will come out of this challenging time with a book!

#2 OPEN A BLOG: The easiest way to start blogging is to blog on your hobby. Is there a subject that you are particularly passionate about? It can be fashion, business, finance, politics, health, fitness, entertainment, cooking, IT or just about any category you can think of. You can use this period of quarantine and isolation to launch your blog as there is presently a high demand to read blogs in this period of lockdown. Start your own blog and become a member of the growing ranks of self-styled experts that are populating the web. When your blog site is pulling the crowd, you will get a steady flow of visitors which can ultimately open the doors to advertising arrangements, as well as affiliate deals.

#3 LEARN A NEW LANGUAGE: Learning a new language can enrich your life in ways you wouldn’t expect. It can open opportunities for you and give you an edge above others. What you may want to try first is a free online course. There are some great options ranging from beginner and intro-level courses to conversational courses to comprehensive ones that will leave you fluent in the language of your choice. There are different sites you can learn a new language online for free. Online sites like Open Culture, Livemocha, Babbel, Busuu, Learn a Language, Mango Languages, Transparent Language and Surface Languages. Becoming fluent, or even just mastering enough of a language to carry a conversation, can be a huge help if you’re considering expanding your business into a new market, or accepting a job in another country. Some languages can even help you do better business here at home.

#4 LEARN A COURSE ON-LINE: You can learn graphic design, On-Line marketing skills, financial management skills, leadership skills, etc. There are countless online courses that you can take advantage of at this time that are for free. There are various free online courses offered by Harvard University and the British Council. In this lockdown period, I have personally started a free on-line course on “Management and Leadership” with the UK Open University in partnership with CMI. I also enrolled for a free course on “Child Protection: Children’s Rights in Theory and Practice” in Harvard University. Go to www.online-learning.harvard.edu and explore the free online courses.

#5 LEARN HOW TO PLAY A MUSICAL INSTRUMENT: Learning to play an instrument is a rewarding and stimulating activity. There are various YouTube tutorials on playing musical instruments for starters. Musical instruments are categorized in families. Often, learning how to play one instrument in a family makes it easier to learn other instruments in the same family as well.

In this time of Isolation and quarantine, don’t allow Netflix to reduce your Networth. This lockdown season can be your finest hour as the world is desperately seeking for those who have solutions that they need. Endeavor to come out of this quarantine and isolation period with a new skill, more streams of income, better relationships, and a renewed perspective. If you don’t work away from this quarantine with a spike in your personal growth, elevated relationship in the home, and new skills to elevate your professional life, then you may have completely wasted your time. Do what others are not doing so that you can get the result that others won’t get!

“In this time of Isolation and quarantine, don’t allow Netflix to reduce your Networth”-Gbenga Adebambo

