It Is Time to Face Reality

With this latest snow storm I am afraid we have gone beyond mere, average, mortal winter, and we are now forced to face some sort of super villain winter, it is like the Joker of winters. This is not winter, the season, this is winter, the invasion. We are no longer surviving winter, we are being beaten into submission by winter. This is almost historically bad, Winter, the Terrible.
There are those who will say, “oh, winters used to be a lot worse than this. I remember the winters of my childhood, and this is pretty nice, by comparison.” But, what those people are experiencing is called “Confabulation” which is a “memory disturbance” mostly the fabrication, or distortion of memories. Either that, or they are talking about the extinction event after the comet smashed into the Earth, and the dust clouds covered the sun, and the temperature plummeted, and the dinosaurs were removed from the equation. But, taking a quick glance at their birth date on their Medicare cards will let you know whether they are “nuts,” or just really old.
Now you are prepared to face the day, bitter cold beyond belief, and get to work, and into the building. Tomorrow we cover getting home in the exciting conclusion, “Reaching Escape Velocity,” or “How to Act Like You Have Accomplished Something.”
—
Previously Published on Life, Explained and is republished on Medium.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock