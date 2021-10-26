It’s All Fun and Games Until You Break Both Your Ankles

I like to make people laugh. All comedians or those who think they are sometimes face a tough crowd. I’m in a rehab hospital with two broken ankles. You’d think the circuit of the ER, the hospital, and rehab for physical therapy would be tough rooms for a jokester. Especially one in pain.

Fortunately for me, hospital employees are an appreciative audience. Like any audience, you have to woo some of them, but most are glad for a ray of sunshine or even really dark humor from a patient. So many of their patients are grumpy and cranky, albeit for good reason. Unlike me, lots of patients can’t appreciate healthcare workers’ gallows humor.

. . .

My mother told me when I was growing up that if you laughed at yourself first, you wouldn’t care if anyone else laughed at you. In fact, you could then tell yourself they were laughing with you. I’ve lived by that advice and it has sustained me through many minor prat falls and more serious crises.

Laughter is, in fact, curative. Norman Cousins, a journalist and professor, cured himself with daylong doses of laughter watching comedy on T.V. He found that “ten minutes of genuine belly laughter resulted in two hours of pain free sleep.” The Mayo Clinic backs this up, “Laughter may ease pain by causing the body to produce its own natural painkillers.”

I read his book when I was a kid, and having been raised in a family rife with dark humor, it made sense to me.

Scientists studied Cousins’ theories. A research review paper of humor training for nurses found that “The benefits (of laughter) include improved immune system functioning, reduced anxiety and stress levels, stronger relationships between patient and nurse, and an improvement in nurses’ ability to cope with work stress.”

While the above review focused on training nurses to use laughter and humor, the reverse is also true. I like to think I’m naturally funny, even in dire circumstances, but I also consciously use humor in my current situation to build “stronger relationships between patient and nurse,” and to do what I can to bring about an “improvement in nurses’ ability to cope with work stress.” A happy, less stressed nurse will be most likely to answer my call button, offer to do extra things, and intercede for me with the doctor.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cousins wasn’t the first to use laughter as a healing methodology, although he did bring it to the attention of modern medical and mental health practitioners. The first was in the 1300s. Henri de Mondeville, a professor of surgery, practiced and promoted post-operative therapy with humor. He’s also the first surgeon to advocate for aseptic wound management, which means keeping wounds clean. You wouldn’t think that would be debatable, but you would be wrong. In his day, pus was induced in another patient and then applied to the second patient’s wound. No wonder he felt the need to bring humor into the dark corridors of ancient medicine.

To be fully disclosing, I’ve been in either the hospital or the rehabilitation facility for eight days now. My funny bone isn’t being held together by nails or in plaster like my ankles, but it’s getting some wear and tear.

I crossed over to grumpy and cranky one night and the following morning. They countered by giving me morphine.

Maybe I’ve had too much fun up till now, and brought too much laughter and joy to the nursing staff. I may have to rethink my strategy. There are worse consequences to grumpiness than morphine.

—

This post was previously published on New Choices.

***