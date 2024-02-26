Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are groups within organizations where employees from historically marginalized groups join together for support, education and ally engagement. ERGs are powerful in facilitating inclusive work environments where people can feel a sense of belonging, even when they are different from the dominant group.

When Did ERGs Begin and Where Are ERGs Now?

Xerox is credited with creating the first ERG, called the National Black Employee Caucus, in 1970, which then expanded to women and other underrepresented groups. Hewlett-Packard started the first ERG for LGBTQ+ employees in 1978. Many organizations have started ERGs in the decades since.

As of 2021, 40% of employers offered an ERG, a 9% increase from 2020, according to Sequoia. Many organizations have full-time employees dedicated to managing ERG engagement, and many compensate the employees who lead these efforts in addition to their regular job duties. Fifty-five percent of companies say ERGs have positively impacted their recruiting efforts, while 75% say they’ve helped retain employees.

How Do You Start an ERG?

In my interview with Fazana Nayani, ERG expert and author of the book The Power of Employee Resource Groups, she said “starting an ERG takes commitment from all levels of the organization. It’s important to have support and understanding from allies who are not a member of the demographic of the group. That can be done by open communication, incorporating an approach of both education and advocacy, as well as preserving space for the community group members to address their own needs separate from allies from time to time.”

If you are a part of the 60% of organizations that don’t have an ERG, the good news is it’s not too late. The key to successfully starting an ERG is to begin with the end in mind. Consider starting by asking these questions as a team:

Why does our ERG exist? What does success look like for our ERG? What are our goals to measure success? Who are our executive sponsors? What is our budget and what resources do we have access to?

Once the team has thought through the purpose and vision for the ERG, building a road map of key activities is pivotal. An ERG road map could have education, community events, communications and other programming ideas threaded throughout the year with a steady stream of content beyond just mere cultural celebrations. Celebrations are an important part of ERG programming yet cannot be standalones. For instance, celebrating Black History Month with your African-American or Black ERG is important, yet it’s also important that the organization celebrates it throughout the year.

How Do You Ensure Long-term Success for ERGs?

The key to long-term success is to ensure there is strong leadership team support, and that there are resources allocated to support the goals. When resources ebb and flow with the news cycle, or, more often, ERG leaders are tasked with educating the dominant group about issues uniquely affecting their marginalized group, burnout often ensues. That’s why it’s critical to establish boundaries for allies. Think about these questions:

What is the role you want allies to play in the ERG? How will you intentionally invite allies to be a part of the ERG programs? What will you do to maintain psychological safety with allies and historically marginalized groups in ERG spaces

McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2023 report has found that historically marginalized groups are far more likely to experience burnout than the dominant group. Microaggressions, lack of genuine support and leading diversity work in addition to daily responsibilities are the leading causes. However, these are manageable problems.

Nayani stated that “during this time of burnout and overwhelm that many people are facing at work, centering people over business objectives is the way to reinvigorate ERG leadership and employee resource groups as a whole. Making sure there are clear goals and celebrating accomplishments while in process, not just at the end of an event or program, can help keep the momentum going. Incorporating recognition along the way will relieve stress and energize individuals.”

What Are the Best Practices for Effective ERGs?

Some global companies are leading the way on ERG support. Google offers their ERG leaders regular training and coaching, a supportive community of peers and opportunities for leaders to take time off and recharge. Amazon uses regular check-ins with HR representatives, access to mental health resources and opportunities to network with peers. Microsoft has regular training opportunities, peer mentorship programs and opportunities for ERG leaders to connect with HR representatives and senior leaders on a regular basis. Airbnb offers access to mental-health resources and opportunities for ERG leaders to connect with other leaders.

ERGs are a powerful component of diversity, equity and inclusion. Without them, there are fewer safe places for people from marginalized groups to be themselves and seek community. With employee resource groups, organizations can achieve more success more quickly.

