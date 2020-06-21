Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / It’s Time to Change the Narrative

It’s Time to Change the Narrative

Using six-word stories to live my best life

by Leave a Comment

 

I recently read a great piece about six-word stories.

“The story of your day adds up to the story of your life….what do you want it to say?” — Arielle Ziv

I decided to start my own.

Over the years I have journaled my deep dark inner experiences, written countless pages of would-be books on everything from parenting to heartache to divorce, written and published blog posts, started and restarted gratitude journals, but never six-word stories inspired by the future.

What will I want my story to look like, what will I want it to say? And how can I possibly say it in only SIX words?

I had my heart broken by a man I loved dearly just days before; a man I wanted to grow old with. Devastated, I welcomed the distraction and the challenge and began to write.

5/14/20 Heartbroken, shocked, feel sick. So unexpected.

5/15/20 Please don’t give up on us.

5/18/20 The tears finally came, won’t stop.

5/19/20 I am whole. I am enough.

5/23/20 When will my heart smile again?

5/24/20 Few steps forward, many backward. Grief.

I could add more but I think you get the picture. My stories were depressing and essentially the same; heartache, burst of something resembling strength, followed by more heartache. I was grieving, yes, but is this what I wanted my life story to look like? The question gnawed at me. I decided to give myself a finite number of days; not to grieve per se but rather to allow that grief to define the story of my day.

So, eleven days later, while still grieving, I decided to change the narrative.

5/25/20 I finally published on Medium today!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6/1/20 I am strong, capable, and brave.

6/6/20 I am thriving despite circumstance, weird.

6/7/20 Making memories with the kids, priceless.

6/8/20 Wow, writing for eight publications now!

6/9/20 Story was CURATED! Legit just cried.

When I allowed myself to step out of my sadness and to enjoy life despite it, even if just for the sake of the story, I came alive again. It is possible, it seems, to grieve and to live simultaneously; to ache and to miss, to feel sadness and happiness, to feel inspired, empowered, and heartbroken all at once.

I decided to write myself some future stories to live into:

6/12/20 Bought myself flowers for the weekend.

6/20/20 Drove to Austin. Because, why not?

6/25/20 Reached my goal; 100 Medium followers!

The more I live my life, creating a narrative that excites me, the less I remember to write my six-words a day, but then again, isn’t that the goal, to live into our best life story? So…I do it for the story. Join me.

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Jen Theodore on Unsplash

 

About Galit Birk, PhD

Psychology, human potential, parent coaching, possibility, vulnerability, authenticity, connection, being known, giving my words wings! Perfectly imperfect.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x