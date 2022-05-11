I’ve Dated Jealous Men

I’ve have plenty of male friends. Part of this is due to my being a tomboy when I was younger, so I sometimes had more in common with boys than girls. For example, when I was in high school, I took a metal shop class which I loved. I also loved math, particularly calculus, and I learned to program, to solder, and to use an oscilloscope.

I found all of this fun.

My first job was at a firm that made computers.

This is where I made two of my best friends, both of whom are men, and who have been my friends for over 30 years.

When I started dating again, for the most part, the men I was with didn’t seem to mind that I had male friends. As far as myself, I considered it preferable if the men had at least a couple of female friends, because it showed that he could see a woman as more than just someone to date or have sex with. It showed he could treat a woman as a real person. Plus, I found, more often than not, if the woman was truly his friend and not crushing on him, she would provide him “correction” if he was acting badly.

However, I did have a few guys get bent out of shape when they found out I had guy friends.

This is how I dealt with. It worked for me. It may or may not work for you, but since you don’t want to be with someone who is prone to irrational jealousy, does it really matter if my strategy torches the relationship?

Note — if you are actually cheating on someone, and he suspects based on actual evidence, or finds out — then his reaction is not irrational. But if you are cheating on someone, maybe instead of betraying him, you should break up? Just saying…

Anyway, here is how I’ve handled jealousy:

Him: Why are you seeing Xavier?

Me: Because we’re friends and we have been for over 30 years, long before I met you.

Him: How do you think that makes me feel?

Me: I would think you’d feel reassured. After all, if someone can abandon a friendship of several decades because of their new love interest, they are obviously not loyal. I would imagine you’d appreciate dating someone who is loyal. So, the real question is — why don’t you want a loyal girlfriend?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This line of reasoning worked for me because I didn’t get emotional or angry or defensive. I kept my tone calm and conversational. Even when I asked the final question — I made sure I sounded curious, not confrontational.

It’s really hard for a reasonable person to defend themselves in this scenario.

And, sure enough, if the guy were reasonable, he’d realize I had a good point. In which case I’d offer him options.

“You are welcome to join me and Xavier next time we get together,” I’d say. “Of course you’ll probably be bored because we both are prone to lots of awful puns, but you are definitely invited.”

Or if he didn’t want to join us, I’d offer him a chance to meet my friend at a convenient location beforehand. Or come over for a quick drink after.

With a decent man, these would show him that he had nothing to fear.

With someone prone to irrational jealousy — well, he’d be throwing a temper tantrum that would get incoherent, in which case I’d break up with him then and there. Because it’s not OK to tell another human being who they are allowed to be friends with.

Or, the man might decide to sulk or do some other passive-aggressive crap to try to exert control. Which might delay the inevitable break-up, because it might take me a little while to figure out his modus operandi. But the break-up would occur.

One caveat with all of this — remember, what is good for the goose is good for the gander, to use a cliche. So if you are a woman who wants to maintain her male friendships, guess what? You have no right to complain if he wants to go out with a female friend.

Unless you discover he’s engaged in non-platonic activities with her. In which case — say goodbye to him and that relationship.

I don’t think it’s OK to cheat (sleeping with other people in an honest polyamorous or open relationship is not cheating). So if he is doing it, break up. If you are doing it — figure out why and address the issue so you don’t do it anymore. Even if a man has cheated on you, that is not a reason to hurt the next guy you date.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock