I’ve Got a Pocket Full of Kryptonite

Over the course of 1992 and 1993, Spin Doctors captured audiences the world over with a set of catchy, memorable tracks that would make up one of the best records of the nineties.

Part of the magic that comes with “Pocket Full of Kryptonite” was how well it carries as a record. The songs run so perfectly well together like a good collection of verse in a poetry book. “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues” is the humorous glance into the mindset of a character from the Superman comics thinking his thoughts out loud. A later track ”How Could You Want Him (When You Know You Could Have Me?)” brings a lyrical theme that could be tied back into Jimmy’s blues although not written for and from that perspective.

The average music listener could easily pick up on the blistering display of musicianship from the opening bar of Jimmy Olsen and right to the end of the album. Arrangements and production come across with a brightness that would be lacking on much of the music for the day. Vocalist Chris Barron radiates pure passion and joy with his performances. Eric Schenkman is a criminally underrated guitarist with incredible tone and precision. Watching drummer Aaron Comess on live videos gives you the impression of a jazz drummer playing rock and roll. Meanwhile bassist Mark White combines tasteful uses of slapping and subtleties to add tremendous substance to each song. Eric takes the lead vocal on “Off My Line” another song everyone can easily relate to. Go look up the lyrics and you will understand immediately.

“Two Princes” may be the most memorable track from the record as it still gets regular airplay on Adult Contemporary Radio feeds across the globe. In addition, the video remains one of the funniest pieces of film to ever grace the screens. It’s a wonderful combination of fairy tale and funny in a heart-warming bowl of Spin Doctor Soup.

If music critics and fans were to compile a list of the best albums of the 1990’s, I suspect that Pocket Full of Kryptonite would be on it. It continues to stand the test of time representing an era of rock that branched out into much needed freshness and fun.

