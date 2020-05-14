Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I’ve Only Got Six Summers Left With My Son

I’ve Only Got Six Summers Left With My Son

Do you remember the summer holidays as a kid?

by Leave a Comment

 

Do you remember the summer holidays as a kid? Long, sunny days spent outside. Cold drinks gulped down. Family holidays and adventures with mum and dad.

My son’s nine. I know from speaking to other dads, and my own childhood memories, that when he hits 15 he’s going to want to spend more time with mates than mum and dad. We’re going to have a chat when he plucks up the courage to say he doesn’t want to come on holiday with us. He’d rather spend the time with his friends.

That’s only six summer holidays.

Six summer holidays to fill with adventure, with hot days spent together having great conversations, playing games and laying down memories that will last a lifetime for both of us. It makes me sad to think about it, but glad that I have. Now I can decide how to make the most of that time. How to make those memories the ones that create that warm glow of love when he, and I, choose to return to them.

Shane Parrish likened this way of thinking as the sword of Damocles hanging over him. He’s got fewer golden years left. He’s separated from their mother, so they spend half their time with her and half with him.

It hangs over all of us because there’s a last time for everything. When you have children in your life, that last time is even more precious because you can get so sucked into the day today. Ferris Bueller said it best.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you’ll miss it.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: shutterstock.com

 

About David Willans

David Willans is dad to two boys. In 2014 he caught himself being an angry dad, something he never wanted to be. So he set up BeingDads.com to work out what it means to be a great dad. On the site and in his newsletter, he shares stories, research, insights, ideas and techniques for fathers who want to be better.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.