Jay Nixon: How to Turn Tragedy Into Trial

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we are honored to interview Jay Nixon, a Remarkable Speaker, Author, Mentor, and Health and Fitness Coach. He will delight us with his stories of adversities and triumphs and how he used the tragedies of his younger life to propel him to where he is today.

Jay Nixon also shares some incredible stories that will likely inspire you to live your best life to the next level. These and more!!

Tune in to this episode!!

In This Episode:

[2:21] What does championship leadership mean to Jay?

[7:08] Who is Jay Nixon and what brought him to where he is today?

[08:36] His books.

[11:55] Leaders that have influenced him.

[16:25] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[23:10] A turning point inside of his life.

[32:58] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Leadership is integrity, doing the things that you ask other people to do to live in that life authentically.”

“Using tragedy is a way to get better and evolve and not allow myself to have me stuck and not evolving as a human.”

“A real leader who’s got his vision, they’re so far out in front of that and that is why they consistently figure out a way to always be a little bit ahead.”

“I don’t need to be somebody, but I want to be somebody influential enough that I might get the opportunity to make an impact on your life.”

“Outwork the problem.”

“Understand that opportunity, the chances and the winds in your life are often going to be gift wrapped in the form of diversity.”

“You can live the life that you want to live.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About The Guest:

Jay Nixon is an accomplished speaker, author, coach, and mentor whose mission is to disrupt the health and fitness industry. His mission is to cure obesity by focusing on the real issues and getting people off the diet roller coaster. He is the owner of Thrive Fitness Studio in Palm Desert, California, and the creator of the Thrive Forever Fit Transformation Program and The Hero Academy – two of the industries leading personal and professional development programs designed to help you live your best life.

Let’s face it. You don’t need another shortcut, hack, or magic pill that doesn’t work. You don’t need more basic and generic information.

It’s time to stop the BS and put the Yo-Yo diets down once and for all.

Jay has helped thousands of people achieve total body transformation through a cohesive combination of fitness, nutrition, and personal development coaching for over three decades.