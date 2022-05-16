Joyfully Anticipating Cancer Surgery!!!

The time leading up to a major life event can be thrilling and exciting and at the same time, if it involves something scary, it can frightening and stressful waiting for it to get here.

When I was in my 20s and I planned vacation, I made plans well in advance in some cases months out. I look forward to the trip for all of those months with cheerful expectations and anticipation.

During the time that led up to the vacation, I would research and plan out some of the things that I most wanted to do at the destination. It ended up making my vacation more meaningful to have planned out the big things to do.

When it came to scary things that were months away, I used to be the person to stress and fret over them obsessively. I would roll the same scary thoughts in my head over and over while having some very big feelings.

When I recently received a cancer diagnosis, I knew that there was going to be a lesson in it for me. I was curious about what it might be and thought it would come to me at the perfect time. I was not wrong.

The time between the cancer diagnosis and the surgery is about six weeks. In my younger days that would have been enough time to spin out with my thoughts and feelings countless times. Without something to calm me down, I would have flown off the handle with nerves.

This time in between the diagnosis and the surgery has allowed me to flex my new skills and habits, the ones that are massively supportive of my well-being and self-care.

I have done my best to prepare my teammates for my absence from work for the expected six weeks. I drafted my Fill in For Phil Plan and updated it over several weeks to make sure when I handed it off it was as complete as possible. That Fill in For Phil Plan has supported me each time I have been out of the office for a vacation or medical leave.

I am amazed and grateful to my teammates who are beyond supportive!!!

I did things around the house to make sure nothing would slip through the cracks while I am recovering and focusing on my healing. I ordered and stocked up on household items that we will need during the time I will be focused on self-care.

And in the final 72 hours, I have been in a full-on Joy Blitz.

I did a complete bed makeover with luxury Egyptian cotton high thread sheets and a comforter. It filled me with joyful anticipation to know that my healing at home will be supported by a sensational set of sheets and a bed complete with all the functions to raise my head and feet and have a massage. I had to take my time in making the bed inviting and this sure did the trick.

I made a point of having an at-home lunch date with my husband over an amazing charcuterie board that was catered by a business I found within 5 minutes of the house. We had a great talk over the meats, cheeses, and fruits that were all fresh and yummy. I see more of those boards in our future!!!

I love cooking for my husband and found joy in cooking brunch and dinner with less than 48 hours until the surgery. I don’t expect to cook much while I am healing and wanted to make sure I did it while I could.

Again the meals gave way to us talking and connecting.

another thing I have done to bring joy to my life in the final 72 hours before the surgery was to write articles and some content for one of the books I am working on for a future launch. Writing seems to soothe my mind and ease my stress. I am grateful that I have found passion in sharing my thoughts, stories, and anecdotes.

I hope to be the kind of patient I have been during my previous six surgeries, I usually have a wicked sense of humor in these stressful experiences and I expect this will be no exception. I feel joy when people around me are laughing with or at me.

I don’t know what the outcome of the surgery will be as I write this article and what I do know is that I have steeped myself in joy leading up to it intentionally. The joy that I will bring with me into the OR will support my positive outlook on my bouncing back better than ever!!!

I have learned how to be open to the lessons that challenging circumstances bring into our lives and I am confident from my life’s experiences that circumstances don’t last forever. This too will pass.

I look forward to how I support myself and I have been surrounded by the loving support of so many people in my life. I know the miracles that are possible when a group of people is focused on the same positive outcome.

With much gratitude…

—

images courtesy of author