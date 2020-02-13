Just Stick to Parenting: I Have a Dream

Episode Info
In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares his version of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream Speech.”
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– The annoying habit people have with posting Dr. King’s quotes (4:00)
– My favorite Democratic candidate (42:00)
– The problem with diet culture (44:00)
– The dad who fell asleep at his daughter’s dance recital (47:00)
