Just Stick to Parenting: I Have a Dream

In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares his version of Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream Speech.”

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– The annoying habit people have with posting Dr. King’s quotes (4:00)

– My favorite Democratic candidate (42:00)

– The problem with diet culture (44:00)

– The dad who fell asleep at his daughter’s dance recital (47:00)

