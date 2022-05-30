Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / K-Pop Band BTS Helps Trans Man Break Free of Gender Expectations [Video]

K-Pop Band BTS Helps Trans Man Break Free of Gender Expectations [Video]

After he came out as trans, Kieran began to notice that he didn’t look like the other traditionally masculine trans men he was seeing in the media and at meetups.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

After he came out as trans, Kieran began to notice that he didn’t look like the other traditionally masculine trans men he was seeing in the media and at meetups. Not only was he having a hard time connecting with other trans men, he also found himself being misgendered in other aspects of his life, like at work and while shopping. While this “battle of identity” was a frustrating ordeal for Kieran, his world expanded one night in 2017 when he was watching clips of K-pop performances at the American Music Awards. Seeing this new representation of what being a man could look like – softer features, jewelry, lace – Kieran realized he didn’t need to conform to one particular version of masculinity and that he could, in fact, be more comfortable in owning how he expressed himself.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

My name is Kieren and I’m from Amarillo, Texas.

It was 2016 and I was around 29 years old, and  I’d been transitioning for about a year and a half

at the time. Before I came out, I  would see these images of trans men

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

on places like YouTube and they always  seemed so masculine. They had beards and they

had receding hairlines, and they were  very muscular and things like that.

I would go to these trans meetups and I would see  other trans men who looked like that. I felt like

I stuck out because I didn’t look like that. I  had people there who thought I was a trans woman,

and I felt like I had a hard time making friends  in the community because even though I was also

trans, I wasn’t finding a real connection with  the other trans men. It was something that made

me really uncomfortable, and I was always  thinking about like, “What do I need to do

to look more like a man so that  they understand that I’m a man?”

So at the time I was working at a coffee shop  and I would be working at a drive through

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

wearing headset all day, talking to customers  outside and I would get misgendered all the time,

getting called ma’am, and then they would come  up to the window and people would say like,

“Where’s the girl I was talking to?” Sometimes  I would correct them and tell them it was me

and other times I would just say like, “Oh,  she went away. She’s not here anymore.” I

definitely had times at work where I would  ask my boss, like, “Please don’t put me

on drive through because I just get  called ma’am all day and it bothers me.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I noticed it like when I would leave a  grocery store and they would say, “Have a

nice day ma’am.” And I’m looking and thinking  about what I’m wearing and everything. What…

what about me are they looking at that  they see that ma’am is the correct choice?

It was really conflicting because before I  came out, there’s this battle of identity,

but now I’ve already come out  and started transitioning,

and here’s another battle of identity  that I didn’t expect to have to deal with.

And then I guess it was late 2017, I  was watching video clips from the AMAs,

the K-pop band BTS is on and I noticed  that they have very soft features.

I guess features that people might consider  feminine in some context. When you’re watching

a stage performance, you’re like, “Oh, this  is how they dress because they’re performing.”

And then when you get more into just watching  videos, I started watching videos of them.

I realize a lot of it is just like a personal  choice and there’s jewelry and earrings and lace

and maybe something that you wouldn’t normally see  on a male pop star in American Western media. It

didn’t feel like it took away from their masculine  identity. It didn’t feel like it was feminizing

them. It was just a different form of expression,  like maybe a softer form of expression.

It was something that I really attached to and  I was like, “Oh, I can also have this option.”

About, I guess, five months after I started  watching K-pop, I went out and got my ears pierced

again and I hadn’t worn earrings in probably  about 10 years. I started being, I guess, less

worried about the perspective of other people.  Like, how am I dressing? How am I behaving? How am

I speaking? And it was nice to see that there were  other options to where I didn’t have fit into this

trans box of what a trans man should be. I won’t  say that I never have days where I’m like, oh,

maybe I should talk a little bit more masculine or  something like that, but it’s definitely easier.

I still enjoy listening to BTS. They’re a regular  on my playlist. I definitely still, I guess you’d

say, take notes from them in being myself and  being comfortable in how I express myself.

I think it’s beneficial for trans people and  also for cisgender people to learn that there’s

so many different ways to express yourself.  I think people in general would be happier if

you weren’t worried about fitting into this box  and what the people around you expect you to be.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x