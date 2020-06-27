Get Daily Email
Karmic Infidelity

Karmic Infidelity

Does it exist?

In many Eastern religions, the concept of karma is that if you do enough good things in your life, your next life will be much better, and vice versa. In the West, karma has a vaguer meaning and tends to apply to this life. Essentially, it boils down to “what comes around, goes around.”

The Western interpretation of karma tends to be based on negative actions. When you see someone doing something undesirable, you may imagine this person’s actions coming back one day to bite them. When you’re cheated on, this idea is even sweeter.

Karma for Those Who Cheat 

Cheating can be horrible. You spent a long time, maybe years, on a person, only for them to be cheating on you behind your back. As a result, you may wish that they pay for their actions. Whether it’s them losing everything they have, or someone else cheating on them, the karmic fantasy is oh so sweet.

However, is it real? Let’s talk about it.

There’s No Evidence for Any Magic

In science, there’s no force that is trying to equalize one’s actions. There’s no one overseeing the activity of your ex, and then planning for them to suffer for their actions, at least with what we can observe. Even if you are a believer, karma is never guaranteed. Think of all the horrible people who don’t seem to suffer for their actions.

However, Their Lifestyle Can Cause Consequences

Instead of it being due to a magic force, karma for a cheater can come in the form of a natural consequence to their actions. Let’s list a few examples.

It Ruins Their Reputation

If your significant other cheated on you, and you have irrefutable proof, it can be one big blow to their reputation. Cheating doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a horrible person; good people cheat sometimes, but it may make it harder for them to find a meaningful relationship. Their friends and family may be more judgmental and even stop talking to them because of what they’ve done to you. Support can naturally rally behind you, and steer clear from the cheater.

They May Be Cheated On

Another natural reason why someone may pay for cheating is that they may get cheated on. If someone goes after a married person, or one in a committed relationship, there’s a good chance they won’t be honest, either. The cheater may eventually be cheated on because of who they picked. It’s just a natural part of life.

Cheating Can Cause Something Permanent

Another natural consequence of cheating, especially cheating around the block, is that if they’re having unprotected sex with various people, they may end up with an STD/STI, or they may end up impregnating someone who they don’t want a committed relationship with. This is a natural consequence of sleeping around.

However, Not Everyone is Affected

We are sad to say that some people can get away with cheating. For whatever reason, these people have a certain charm that allows them to get away from any real consequences. You’ve probably known someone like this. They’re like Teflon, where nothing seems to stick to them. No matter how many times they’re confronted,  owning up to it is not going to happen.

Living Your Best Life is the Best Way to Show Karma

Sometimes, karma doesn’t take its course, or at the very least, it’s very slow. Don’t wait around for karma to take its course. Instead, realize that living your best life is the ultimate punishment. Here are some ways you can do this.

Don’t Talk to Them

When you end up talking to your spouse, even if it’s a negative interaction, you’re giving them power.

When you’ve broken up with someone for cheating, block them and don’t talk to the person no matter what. Sometimes, ignoring the person can make them lose it, and they will desperately try to contact you.

Improve Yourself

Self-improvement is one of the best ways for you to show the cheater you mean business. Work out some more. Improve your appearance. Make the person who cheated on you regret it. Of course, you shouldn’t do this for revenge. Instead, you should do this to give yourself more confidence.

Further Your Career

Another way you can make your spouse feel the karmic backlash is to improve your career. Try hard to get a promotion, or the job of your dreams. This can make your ex wish they didn’t cheat on you. Not only can this be a way to get back at them, but it’s another way that you can improve your life.

Speak to a Counselor or Therapist

When it comes to karma for cheaters, it sadly doesn’t work for every person. Some people, at least in this life, are untouched by karma. If you’re dealing with the aftermath of a relationship that ended due to infidelity, you should seek the help of a counselor or therapist.

You can explain your emotions to a therapist, and they’ll work hard to give you a goal-placed plan that will improve your life and make the person who cheated on you regret doing it.

