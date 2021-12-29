Keep Your Relationship Healthy and Spicy

People might advise staying away from long-distance relationships or not taking them too seriously to avoid getting heartbreaks. It’s true that the extra distance might make it difficult for you. You need to be patient as it takes a lot of effort and awareness to make it work out.

According to surveys, 58% of long-distance relationships are successful. Being in a long-distance relationship is not easy but if you are sincere and truly just want to be with each other then the distance doesn’t matter.

Talk Regularly And Creatively

Talking regularly and creatively is necessary. No one likes boring conversations. Text them daily. Start with a morning text and end with a goodnight text. Update them with your plans. Tell them what you are going to do and where will you go. Share pictures of your outfits, your food and beautiful picture of yourself. Before going to sleep, tell them how your day was and what did you accomplish today. Keeping them updated with your daily life will make them feel closer to you. Doing this will make them have that good feeling of knowing about you.

Talk Dirty

Sexual tension is one of the most important things between a couple. Being sexually active is like a glue that will keep you both stick together. Send them dirty texts. Make them want you badly. You should get good at sexting. Keep that flame of wanting you burning high. It will keep you two closer to each other.

Do Things Together

Even if you are far away from them, you can still do things together. You can have a movie night together. One good way to do it is to video call on your cellphones and watch your favourite show or movie together using any party app on your laptop or smart TV.

Be Honest And Open

One of the most important things is, to be honest, and open with them. You should be honest about who you are hanging out with, or where you are going. If you hide it and lie about it to them, it’s going to hit their insecurities and cause problems when they will find it out.

Be open with them. If you have something to tell them or ask about, just do it. Don’t hesitate. Whether it is something they want to hear or not, because if you don’t, they will fill your silence with their own thoughts and it will be far worse for both of you.

Set your goal

No couple can stay in a long-distance relationship forever. Eventually, everyone wants to settle down together. You both should talk about it. How long you both are going to stay apart? What is your future? You both should understand each other’s situations and make a mutual decision. Set a goal and work for it.

Following the tips will keep you on good terms with your partner. You don’t want them to get bored of you. Make them fall in love with you every day. From talking daily and dirty to setting your goal to get together, you should be the one to start.

