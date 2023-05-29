Kicked Out of the Military for Being Gay: One Man’s Experience During “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Title. [Video]

.

James Garcia enlisted in the Air Force in 1996 despite knowing that, as a gay man, he could be discharged from the military. Despite the risks involved and the emotional strain of staying closeted, James stayed quiet about his private life. After a supervisor caught wind and began creating a toxic work environment, however, he knew his only choice was to come forward to his base commander about who he was. After coming out to his supervisor with the help of the Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, James was relieved of duty and honorably discharged three weeks later.

[Music]

foreign

hi my name is James Garcia and I am from

New York City in 1996 I enlisted in the

Air Force

during that time don’t ask don’t tell

was in place that means

military wasn’t supposed to ask you

and it was preferred that you didn’t

disclose so I knew from the beginning

that

enlisting in the military as a gay man

wasn’t legal

that I took a risk

knowing that at any point

I could be discharged I could be

harassed or worse but I did it

and shortly after the onboarding process

I was sent to Texas

for boot camp once basic training was

complete they sent you to Technical

Training School

for about six weeks so two months into

Technical School

I received a call from a friend

who told me

that

someone I had been dating for several

years

was murdered it was

probably one of the most horrible

experiences I’ve ever I’ve ever had to

live through I think about that that

moment I can picture myself

in that room

on the pay phone

and hearing her tell me the story

about how he died I remember going to my

dorm room

and losing it just throwing things

around

I couldn’t cry I couldn’t scream

because then I would get questions what

happened what happened and I had to live

with that for several months

I couldn’t

request time off to go to his funeral

I couldn’t do anything but shortly after

leaving Technical Training school I was

I got my wish I got to go to the base in

New Jersey so I could be closer to New

York City before I left Technical

Training school I’d been corresponding

with someone in the city

we had met shortly before I left for

basic training

and

I like the guy I developed a lot of good

friendships with folks I served with

I unfortunately did not confide in any

of them

about who I am

but they put two and two together

unfortunately one of the supervisors

heard about it

and didn’t feel comfortable with me

serving

and he created a very toxic energy

environment

it made me extremely uncomfortable

I didn’t know how to address it without

disclosing who I am because I knew it

wasn’t legal to serve as a gay man

and at that time I started dating the

guy that I had been corresponding with

it wasn’t until later in the year

in 1997 that I started to create a plan

with his support

and he connected me to an organization

service members legal defense network

they’re based in Washington DC

and they help service members serving

actively serving in the military

obviously I thought their support and

guidance because I didn’t know how to

approach it I didn’t know what risk

there were self-disclosing

all I knew is it was illegal I was

afraid

that not only would I lose the respect

from

my peers

but risk losing all the benefits

when you serve it’s all about serving

with integrity

and I couldn’t continue to lie about who

I am I eventually gave the commander of

the base at that time

a letter

disclosing who I am

so essentially the letter stated

I am a gay man

so I can’t continue to serve the

conversation moved to Will

we’re going to ask you to leave the base

now

and we’ll call you back once

the process investigation is closed so I

packed everything

didn’t talk to anyone on the base

went to my car

and drove back

City three weeks go by I was called by

the attorney’s office on base

and asked to come and sign my discharge

papers there was a little part of me

that feared I would get a dishonorable

discharge it happened all the time to

gay men and women who

were

found out who were outed by their peers

um

but I received an honorable discharge

shortly after assigning my documents

I went back to the my Squadron

and they were upset that I had to leave

but I was surprised

they wanted to celebrate

my service and they all took me out to

lunch I have no regrets

signing up

I loved everything about the military

except this experience I share my story

as a reminder not only to myself

but to others who a didn’t know this was

illegal

that you couldn’t serve being a gay man

or woman

and

also a reminder that there’s so much

more work that needs to be done

to protect our current rights

and rights of future Generations

foreign

This post was previously published on YouTube.

