Kids vs. Work vs. Life

I collect good questions, because they can help you think differently, keep you on track for your goals and see things more clearly.

Increasingly I’ve noticed the way we’re expected to view the world is based around the question ‘what do I get?’ How will this make me look to my friends? How much does that new job pay?

The problem with that acquisition based mindset as a dad is that we don’t really need more. Sure, more money, a better car, a bigger pension/college fund pot, would be nice. I find my life is overflowing. Quality time with my kids and my wife, time to myself, exercise, work, my mum and dad, friends, building in space for adventures, life admin etc. What I want more than anything is not more, it’s less.

If I have less to focus on it means I can be more productive with my time and carve out space for my family. That’s very important to do because they are only young once. There will be a last time they want a cuddle, a last time they’ll hold my hand, a last time they’ll come up and plonk themselves in my lap with a book for me to read to them.

So I’ve started asking myself ‘If I do X, or continue with my current routine, what will I regret?’

It doesn’t half sharpen your focus.

This post was previously published on What it means to be a dad and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock