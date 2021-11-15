Kindness Is Meant to Be Mutual

World Kindness Day was on November 13, did you show kindness to another person? Or better yet, did you perform a random act of kindness anonymously?

Kindness is defined as being friendly, generous, and considerate with other people. How do we keep this front of mind when we are interacting with family and friends, or colleagues? For some of us, we have made being kind to other people a habit.

The habit of being kind requires a mindset that is deeply rooted in beliefs and principles that are centered on the goodness in people. When we think of other people as having the same tight as being happy and content, we might do our part to contribute to it.

The nudges that we get from time to time to connect with another person might very well be a great way to show some kindness to them. When we chose to act on the gentle nudge, we might make all the difference in someone else’s life positively.

We rarely know what another person is experiencing in their lives and that one act of kindness we show them could be the only one they experience for a long time. It takes being compassionate and present when we are with another person to show them some kindness.

Kindness can be expressed with our words or actions, both have the potential to have a significant impact on another person.

The words we use when we speak to another person can either elevate or esteem them. Simply thinking about the words we use when we have a conversation with someone can make a vast difference in how they experience the interaction. There are so many kind words that can be sprinkled into our talks.

When we act in ways that support others with respect and dignity, we are going a long way in showing kindness. We can be known for how we treat others and when it is positive and kind, it has a ripple effect. When we see kindness shown by one person, we typically want to emulate them in our interactions.

Here are some ways I enjoy showing kindness and receiving it back from others. Kindness is best experienced mutually.

Smile: When we smile, we send a non-verbal message of acceptable and in doing so some kindness. Smiles are considered friendly in many cultures and widely accepted as an act of connecting with another person.

Listen: Communication between people is often focused on what we can say in the time that we think we have with another person. The generous thing to do might be to listen more and talk less. Listening just might be the kind support another person needs at the moment.

Appreciate: People who say please and thank you are expressing kindness to other people in their everyday encounters. One of the best ways to be considerate to another person is by expressing respect and gratitude.

Going back to the basics we were taught as kids might be the very thing to bring more kindness into our relationships.

The impact of kindness on our lives is limitless, we can expand the positivity that we experience when we say and do things that are focused on kindness. We know deep in our hearts that we all have the right to be treated with kindness and anything less makes it a more challenging world to live in with other people.

We can start small and build up to doing some amazingly impactful and kind things. Any of the three suggestions above can be a good place to start.

How will you show more kindness to those you encounter in your life?

Are you willing to show kindness to strangers in the same ways as those you know and love?

What might be some of the ways you show kindness that others might emulate?

With much gratitude…

