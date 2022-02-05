If she attacks you, it’s because she doesn’t trust you, and you don’t bring safety, security, and love to your relationship.

She doesn’t trust you because you don’t know who you are.

She wants you to stand for something, and show up for something greater than yourself and your family.

If you don’t know who you are and your greater purpose, how can you possibly lead yourself?

If you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead anything or anyone.

Be purposeful and powerful.

Demonstrate potential, not apathy.

Define your purpose.

Identify your values.

Create your vision.

Above all, know thyself and stand for something.

The attacks will stop when you start showing up for yourself.

The attacks will only intensify if you fight back.

This is how my marriage went from my wife attacking me to my wife supporting me unconditionally.

Show up for yourself.

Then you’ll find the love, peace, happiness, and success you desire most.

—

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko’s blog and is republished on Medium.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock