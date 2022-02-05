Get Daily Email
Know Thyself

Show up for yourself.

by

 

If she attacks you, it’s because she doesn’t trust you, and you don’t bring safety, security, and love to your relationship.

She doesn’t trust you because you don’t know who you are.

She wants you to stand for something, and show up for something greater than yourself and your family.

If you don’t know who you are and your greater purpose, how can you possibly lead yourself?

If you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead anything or anyone.

Be purposeful and powerful.

Demonstrate potential, not apathy.

Define your purpose.

Identify your values.

Create your vision.

Above all, know thyself and stand for something.

The attacks will stop when you start showing up for yourself.

The attacks will only intensify if you fight back.

This is how my marriage went from my wife attacking me to my wife supporting me unconditionally.

Show up for yourself.

Then you’ll find the love, peace, happiness, and success you desire most.

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko’s blog and is republished on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

