Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Kofi Dadzie – “Self Care (After Frank Ocean)” [Video]

Kofi Dadzie – “Self Care (After Frank Ocean)” [Video]

Self care is a language, I'm still learning

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Kofi Dadzie, performing at Camp Bar in Saint Paul, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
You don’t know how little you matter until you’re all alone
00:07
Product of a broken home and the recycled story it came with
00:15
My mom
00:17
Tells me I don’t take care of myself
00:20
She’s right
00:22
There are days when rage be the only tongue I can call my own
00:26
Days where I can’t remember the last embrace of my father
00:29
Self care is a language I’m still learning
00:31
And my life isn’t a scratching record, meant to repeat the same tired tune
00:36
I find myself trapped in, but I’m a man
00:37
whose masculinity is as fragile as the ego I built it on and that must mean that I’m a casket with a scratched ceiling
00:43
My masculinity is a bad religion
00:45
brought me to my knees and asked me why I fell in the first place
00:47
Meaning, I gave it my devotion and it hung me from the same cross
00:50
I thought would bring me salvation
00:52
My resurrection won’t be as triumphant as the one on the third day was
00:59
It’ll be me waking up to the second verse of pink matter
01:03
See, I learned it all from Frank Ocean
01:05
Learn you take as much time as you need to become who you need to be
01:08
We all grow at our own pace and might take
01:11
4 plus years to drop the damn album, but
01:15
We’ll get there
01:18
I read his open letter
01:19
Saw how coming out cleansed his spirit I saw his bare bones and the potency of his penmanship
01:24
It almost sounded like me
01:25
Now I couldn’t truly relate to the story
01:28
Our experiences be different but I’ve longed for that same catharsis because I never had that, you know
01:34
I’ve always been taught I was the man of the house
01:36
Taught to take care of everyone and then myself
01:39
You try not to show the broken
01:41
So you learn to numb the pain
01:43
Novocaine did it the best — the Frank Ocean song — not actual Novocaine
01:47
Where was I?
01:48
Something about numbing pain and how my fists numbed every time I acquainted them with the walls
01:51
I get lost in the thrill of it all
01:53
I let it linger
01:54
It’s the only way I’ve ever remembered that I am my father’s son
01:57
It’s the only sliver of manhood he ever left me with
02:00
See the men in my family don’t really get it like that but Frank does
02:03
See the men in my family are children of the sons with obsidian hearts
02:06
Meaning they’re black and beautiful but cold and hard to crack
02:09
I ain’t ever seen my father cry
02:11
Only seen my brother cry once
02:13
I ain’t cried since death made my grandfather past tense
02:15
Frank Ocean has that project right?
02:18
Boys don’t cry
02:20
But I’m learning that tears tear away the turmoil of any trauma and because of that I’m making peace with my soul
02:25
Because of that I’m praying for peace of mind to rain from the sky
02:29
Like man I guess what I’m trying to say is Frank Ocean taught me how to love myself
02:33
Taught me to take my time
02:34
Told me that not being okay is okay because I never looked at myself as anything more than a burden
02:39
I always felt myself to be akin to Atlas, holding up the weight of the world on strange shoulders and scraped knees
02:45
I’ve reprised my desire to do his solo
02:48
I’m learning to take care of myself in a way that won’t worry my mama
02:52
All while turning my casket’s scratched ceiling into an open door
02:55
I’m learning that this is a sweet life
02:57
That I’d rather chip my pride than lose my mind out here
03:00
It wasn’t Frank Ocean that I thought would help me experience this epiphany
03:05
because in all honesty
03:07
I’m used to being closed. Oh, yeah,
03:12
Ain’t used to being wrong
03:15
Now you are and I am madly involved
03:17
Madly involved

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x