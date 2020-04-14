Lambing Season

By Omeleto

.

.

Joe, a young man growing up in the secluded North Yorkshire moors of England, discovers he might be the potential victim of a child kidnapping — and his parents may not be who they seem.

This tense, disquieting short thriller maybe only 17 minutes long, but with its taut pace and edgy tension, it packs an incredible amount of suspense and drama, luring viewers in with a mysterious premise and keeping them hooked as secrets unravel the deeper into the story they go.

Featuring just three actors — each of whom gives a bravura performance — the film takes advantage of its unique setting to create a sense of isolation and even claustrophobia. Rendered in beautiful photography, the moors become almost a fourth character, lending moodiness and foreboding with the dark roads and moonlit fields. The landscape possesses an almost mythic beauty — but it’s also where deep secrets are buried.

The precise control of plot — and the mystery at the heart of these characters’ stories — is almost guaranteed to keep an audience invested. But the emotions underlying the extreme situation are actually quite universal: nearly every child confronts the fact that their parents aren’t quite who they seem to be.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:27

[Music]

00:51

[Applause]

00:56

[Music]

01:09

[Applause]

01:30

[Applause]

02:02

how’s it going out there

02:04

slowly good evening and welcome to North

02:15

tonight today marks the 15th anniversary

02:18

of the disappearance of Shane Witham

02:20

Shane went missing from the market town

02:23

of Skipton in 1997 it was just 18 months

02:26

old thousands of hours of police work

02:29

had gone into the investigation of

02:30

Shane’s disappearance but with no direct

02:33

witnesses or a DNA sample which can be

02:35

linked to a suspect the future remains

02:37

uncertain

02:38

earlier this morning police released

02:40

composite images obtained as he would

02:42

look today aged 17 police hope this

02:51

image will help develop new leads giving

02:53

hook to a case which is so far

02:55

[Music]

02:58

good Tibet

03:00

[Music]

03:30

Arisa finished now appealing to the

03:32

public we hope that the caucus it if it

03:34

will help to open new leads in a case

03:36

playing with all starts and the Oscars

03:40

[Music]

03:54

headlights

03:59

[Applause]

04:24

[Music]

04:45

there’s a little bit

04:50

Joe Joe look at me what’s the matter

05:11

don’t tell me about the time he brought

05:13

me home more

05:21

well when you were born you were only

05:24

six pounds you tiny little thing

05:27

completely bowled me need a Braille yarn

05:33

I can’t be up here after everything the

05:37

doctors had told us you were our little

05:40

miracle but when we got you here to the

05:44

farm you want to stop cried with that

05:50

gia butcher but nothing constant cried

05:53

and then one night you dad they picked

05:56

you up carried you over to the barn and

05:59

the minute thought door opened and you

06:03

heard the lungs bleating you stopped

06:06

crying

06:08

complete silence

06:11

[Music]

06:14

my army Peter fools do your brother

06:19

we lost them in the floods what’s this

06:23

all about Joe Joe get in here a minute

06:51

give me under she’s struggling arms in

06:55

the fully position you’re just stroking

06:58

a karma Oh

07:02

[Music]

07:11

[Music]

07:14

[Applause]

07:16

[Music]

07:25

[Music]

07:31

out out

07:39

the joke

07:41

don’t worry mother

07:43

[Music]

07:52

[Music]

08:21

you were having a bad dream go back to

08:25

sleep

08:35

Girona

08:39

she will be

08:42

well I’ll believe it when I see it

09:35

[Music]

09:45

do you remember the adoption things but

09:53

don’t see much of him anymore but we had

09:54

quite a few used him as and when we

09:58

needed him he father once took a lump

10:03

from one of the Swale bales on the top

10:06

tried to pair it with a you’d only left

10:11

him in the pen with her for three days

10:13

but he wouldn’t accept her most take

10:20

milk in the end but summary knew we

10:25

didn’t belong

10:32

mm warpin he died

10:43

I think I’ll get out

10:46

[Music]

11:57

[Music]

12:10

[Music]

12:38

Joe

12:42

[Music]

12:52

don’t look at me no show me why are you

13:09

talking about she will tell me the truth

13:15

so that way are true when we pull you

13:23

all oh you did was cry morning a knife

13:29

didn’t know how it made me stop being

13:32

your mom we were really worried and then

13:36

one night I took you just just carried

13:42

you into the bar

13:47

some job but you told your mom cells

13:53

lumps and you stopped crying

13:58

this is where you belong

14:08

come home

14:29

Walker the deadlock

14:33

learned

14:49

[Music]

14:54

your mother’s waiting for you inside

15:07

you look tired tired Anil sit down

15:27

your father told me about alum or not

15:30

happened don’t think it doesn’t pain me

15:35

because it does it’s her had toys

15:42

husband but we do what we can and we get

15:47

by having a good season job I haven’t

15:54

always been easy but I’m in stronger

15:58

oath and if you continue to help your

16:02

dad like you have been then we’re set to

16:05

have the best season this family is seen

16:07

in years I don’t mind telling you that

16:13

to understand

16:23

go and get yourself about them you don’t

16:26

can cope alone for the day Joe don’t you

16:48

ever run away again

17:35

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video