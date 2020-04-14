Lambing Season

By Omeleto
.
.
Joe, a young man growing up in the secluded North Yorkshire moors of England, discovers he might be the potential victim of a child kidnapping — and his parents may not be who they seem.
This tense, disquieting short thriller maybe only 17 minutes long, but with its taut pace and edgy tension, it packs an incredible amount of suspense and drama, luring viewers in with a mysterious premise and keeping them hooked as secrets unravel the deeper into the story they go.
Featuring just three actors — each of whom gives a bravura performance — the film takes advantage of its unique setting to create a sense of isolation and even claustrophobia. Rendered in beautiful photography, the moors become almost a fourth character, lending moodiness and foreboding with the dark roads and moonlit fields. The landscape possesses an almost mythic beauty — but it’s also where deep secrets are buried.
The precise control of plot — and the mystery at the heart of these characters’ stories — is almost guaranteed to keep an audience invested. But the emotions underlying the extreme situation are actually quite universal: nearly every child confronts the fact that their parents aren’t quite who they seem to be.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:27
[Music]
00:51
[Applause]
00:56
[Music]
01:09
[Applause]
01:30
[Applause]
02:02
how’s it going out there
02:04
slowly good evening and welcome to North
02:15
tonight today marks the 15th anniversary
02:18
of the disappearance of Shane Witham
02:20
Shane went missing from the market town
02:23
of Skipton in 1997 it was just 18 months
02:26
old thousands of hours of police work
02:29
had gone into the investigation of
02:30
Shane’s disappearance but with no direct
02:33
witnesses or a DNA sample which can be
02:35
linked to a suspect the future remains
02:37
uncertain
02:38
earlier this morning police released
02:40
composite images obtained as he would
02:42
look today aged 17 police hope this
02:51
image will help develop new leads giving
02:53
hook to a case which is so far
02:55
[Music]
02:58
good Tibet
03:00
[Music]
03:30
Arisa finished now appealing to the
03:32
public we hope that the caucus it if it
03:34
will help to open new leads in a case
03:36
playing with all starts and the Oscars
03:40
[Music]
03:54
headlights
03:59
[Applause]
04:24
[Music]
04:45
there’s a little bit
04:50
Joe Joe look at me what’s the matter
05:11
don’t tell me about the time he brought
05:13
me home more
05:21
well when you were born you were only
05:24
six pounds you tiny little thing
05:27
completely bowled me need a Braille yarn
05:33
I can’t be up here after everything the
05:37
doctors had told us you were our little
05:40
miracle but when we got you here to the
05:44
farm you want to stop cried with that
05:50
gia butcher but nothing constant cried
05:53
and then one night you dad they picked
05:56
you up carried you over to the barn and
05:59
the minute thought door opened and you
06:03
heard the lungs bleating you stopped
06:06
crying
06:08
complete silence
06:11
[Music]
06:14
my army Peter fools do your brother
06:19
we lost them in the floods what’s this
06:23
all about Joe Joe get in here a minute
06:51
give me under she’s struggling arms in
06:55
the fully position you’re just stroking
06:58
a karma Oh
07:02
[Music]
07:11
[Music]
07:14
[Applause]
07:16
[Music]
07:25
[Music]
07:31
out out
07:39
the joke
07:41
don’t worry mother
07:43
[Music]
07:52
[Music]
08:21
you were having a bad dream go back to
08:25
sleep
08:35
Girona
08:39
she will be
08:42
well I’ll believe it when I see it
09:35
[Music]
09:45
do you remember the adoption things but
09:53
don’t see much of him anymore but we had
09:54
quite a few used him as and when we
09:58
needed him he father once took a lump
10:03
from one of the Swale bales on the top
10:06
tried to pair it with a you’d only left
10:11
him in the pen with her for three days
10:13
but he wouldn’t accept her most take
10:20
milk in the end but summary knew we
10:25
didn’t belong
10:32
mm warpin he died
10:43
I think I’ll get out
10:46
[Music]
11:57
[Music]
12:10
[Music]
12:38
Joe
12:42
[Music]
12:52
don’t look at me no show me why are you
13:09
talking about she will tell me the truth
13:15
so that way are true when we pull you
13:23
all oh you did was cry morning a knife
13:29
didn’t know how it made me stop being
13:32
your mom we were really worried and then
13:36
one night I took you just just carried
13:42
you into the bar
13:47
some job but you told your mom cells
13:53
lumps and you stopped crying
13:58
this is where you belong
14:08
come home
14:29
Walker the deadlock
14:33
learned
14:49
[Music]
14:54
your mother’s waiting for you inside
15:07
you look tired tired Anil sit down
15:27
your father told me about alum or not
15:30
happened don’t think it doesn’t pain me
15:35
because it does it’s her had toys
15:42
husband but we do what we can and we get
15:47
by having a good season job I haven’t
15:54
always been easy but I’m in stronger
15:58
oath and if you continue to help your
16:02
dad like you have been then we’re set to
16:05
have the best season this family is seen
16:07
in years I don’t mind telling you that
16:13
to understand
16:23
go and get yourself about them you don’t
16:26
can cope alone for the day Joe don’t you
16:48
ever run away again
17:35
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.