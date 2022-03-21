Let Us Do It Dad’s Way [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content!
let us do it dad’s way
while watching will smith in his latest
masterpiece king richard i was reminded
of one of the major reasons i chose to
start sharing my journey through
fatherhood in the first place
when i became a stay-at-home dad
a lot of people insinuated that i was a
stand-in for my wife
and that i was learning how to do things
her way
this couldn’t be further from the truth
in many ways yes i looked to my wife for
guidance and advice about how to raise
our children
as a woman she had more experience
caring for children than i did
i learned from her in some ways
and forged my own in other ways
as men we are told we are at a deficit
in relation to our parenting
counterparts in male-to-female parenting
relationships in some ways yes because
like i said before we typically have
less experience caring for children at
the time we become parents however we
have instincts just like moms do
we care for ourselves and can figure out
how to give our children what they need
will it look different than the way mom
does it of course and why
because we aren’t doing it mom’s way
we’re doing it dad’s way the reason i
was reminded of this while watching king
richard was because throughout the film
we watched richard williams father of
tennis icons venus and serena williams
push all of his children incredibly hard
in the direction of their goals he
requires them to keep straight a’s
to remain humble in the face of their
victories
and to trust his vision as it pertains
to the trajectory of their careers
even though he is hard on his children
he is also their biggest cheerleader
he confidently believes throughout the
entirety of the film and the genius of
his children and the confidence bleeds
onto them and into their endeavors
for me as a black father watching this
film i understood why richard pushed his
children the way he did i applauded him
for it
the lens through which we are meant to
see richard though
is of discomfort
he is portrayed as overbearing pompous
or overall too much
at the end of the film we see venus and
serena become the legends we all know
them to be today but we still don’t see
richard get his flowers of course he has
the satisfaction of helping his children
achieve their dreams of course we have
to admit that the way he did things
worked but the true brilliance of this
man was not celebrated the way it needs
to be
he is a father who demanded excellence
from his children not from a place of
danger or abuse but from a place of love
and dedication
it is obvious in the film that richard
loves his children beyond comparison
so why are we made to feel so
uncomfortable with the way he does
things the lens through which we see
richard’s efforts remind me of the
general attitude toward black fathers
who encourage their children to be
exceptional
we’re viewed as pushing too hard or too
far or being too aggressive or all
together too much
this isn’t the same way i’ve seen our
white counterparts represented
because when a white dad acts the same
way
he is assertive
caring
passionate and driven why is black
fathers are we not allowed to want and
demand excellence from our children
without also being villainized
why are we held to a different standard
of fatherhood whereby we can do no right
if we expect greatness from our children
we’re too demanding
if we don’t
we’re passive
these are the two boxes people try to
put us in as black fathers
fathers especially black fathers need
the freedom to parent their children
their way we aren’t learning to be
secondary mothers
we are our own entity we have important
lessons to impart to our children too
when we look at exceptional people
especially exceptional black people who
come from less bountiful opportunity and
provision like venus and serena williams
or the ball brothers
we have to celebrate the fathers who
help them carry themselves to new
heights
because if we don’t we further the
narrative that a father is less pivotal
in a child’s life than we actually are
this sentiment is damaging and false and
it takes credit away from the people who
are doing wonderful things for and with
their children when i look at my
children and the skills i have to share
with them i realize that i have the
opportunity to teach them how to make
amazing art
whether it be television or film or
music
my children have already shown an
interest in this and anything i teach
them about this industry will come from
a place of love and care
not a place of pressure and force of
course real love applies pressure
because it requires us to grow to change
to adapt and rise to the challenge
which is the type of love i have always
and will always show my children i’m
sure that as time goes on as our
children find their brilliance
and as i attempt to guide them in it
someone along the way will say i’m doing
too much or pushing too hard
but i will know the truth which is that
i’m being the best father i can be
and our children will be better for it
that’s why my platform has always and
will always be about celebrating
fatherhood at every stage and every
change so if you’re a dad
don’t be afraid to do it your way fail
win
stumble
triumph
teach your kids
learn from them too
we’re important we’re needed
we’re going to raise some amazing people
along the way
