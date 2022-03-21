Let Us Do It Dad’s Way [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content!

Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

[Music]

0:03

let us do it dad’s way

0:05

while watching will smith in his latest

0:07

masterpiece king richard i was reminded

0:10

of one of the major reasons i chose to

0:12

start sharing my journey through

0:13

fatherhood in the first place

0:16

when i became a stay-at-home dad

0:18

a lot of people insinuated that i was a

0:20

stand-in for my wife

0:22

and that i was learning how to do things

0:24

her way

0:25

this couldn’t be further from the truth

0:28

in many ways yes i looked to my wife for

0:30

guidance and advice about how to raise

0:32

our children

0:34

as a woman she had more experience

0:35

caring for children than i did

0:38

i learned from her in some ways

0:41

and forged my own in other ways

0:43

as men we are told we are at a deficit

0:46

in relation to our parenting

0:47

counterparts in male-to-female parenting

0:49

relationships in some ways yes because

0:52

like i said before we typically have

0:54

less experience caring for children at

0:55

the time we become parents however we

0:58

have instincts just like moms do

1:01

we care for ourselves and can figure out

1:03

how to give our children what they need

1:05

will it look different than the way mom

1:06

does it of course and why

1:09

because we aren’t doing it mom’s way

1:11

we’re doing it dad’s way the reason i

1:13

was reminded of this while watching king

1:15

richard was because throughout the film

1:18

we watched richard williams father of

1:20

tennis icons venus and serena williams

1:22

push all of his children incredibly hard

1:25

in the direction of their goals he

1:27

requires them to keep straight a’s

1:29

to remain humble in the face of their

1:30

victories

1:32

and to trust his vision as it pertains

1:34

to the trajectory of their careers

1:36

even though he is hard on his children

1:39

he is also their biggest cheerleader

1:42

he confidently believes throughout the

1:44

entirety of the film and the genius of

1:46

his children and the confidence bleeds

1:49

onto them and into their endeavors

1:52

for me as a black father watching this

1:54

film i understood why richard pushed his

1:56

children the way he did i applauded him

1:58

for it

1:59

the lens through which we are meant to

2:01

see richard though

2:03

is of discomfort

2:04

he is portrayed as overbearing pompous

2:07

or overall too much

2:10

at the end of the film we see venus and

2:12

serena become the legends we all know

2:14

them to be today but we still don’t see

2:17

richard get his flowers of course he has

2:20

the satisfaction of helping his children

2:22

achieve their dreams of course we have

2:24

to admit that the way he did things

2:26

worked but the true brilliance of this

2:28

man was not celebrated the way it needs

2:30

to be

2:31

he is a father who demanded excellence

2:33

from his children not from a place of

2:35

danger or abuse but from a place of love

2:38

and dedication

2:39

it is obvious in the film that richard

2:42

loves his children beyond comparison

2:45

so why are we made to feel so

2:46

uncomfortable with the way he does

2:49

things the lens through which we see

2:50

richard’s efforts remind me of the

2:53

general attitude toward black fathers

2:55

who encourage their children to be

2:56

exceptional

2:58

we’re viewed as pushing too hard or too

3:01

far or being too aggressive or all

3:03

together too much

3:05

this isn’t the same way i’ve seen our

3:08

white counterparts represented

3:10

because when a white dad acts the same

3:12

way

3:13

he is assertive

3:15

caring

3:16

passionate and driven why is black

3:18

fathers are we not allowed to want and

3:20

demand excellence from our children

3:22

without also being villainized

3:25

why are we held to a different standard

3:27

of fatherhood whereby we can do no right

3:30

if we expect greatness from our children

3:32

we’re too demanding

3:34

if we don’t

3:36

we’re passive

3:37

these are the two boxes people try to

3:39

put us in as black fathers

3:41

fathers especially black fathers need

3:44

the freedom to parent their children

3:45

their way we aren’t learning to be

3:47

secondary mothers

3:49

we are our own entity we have important

3:51

lessons to impart to our children too

3:53

when we look at exceptional people

3:55

especially exceptional black people who

3:57

come from less bountiful opportunity and

4:00

provision like venus and serena williams

4:02

or the ball brothers

4:04

we have to celebrate the fathers who

4:06

help them carry themselves to new

4:08

heights

4:09

because if we don’t we further the

4:11

narrative that a father is less pivotal

4:14

in a child’s life than we actually are

4:16

this sentiment is damaging and false and

4:19

it takes credit away from the people who

4:21

are doing wonderful things for and with

4:22

their children when i look at my

4:24

children and the skills i have to share

4:26

with them i realize that i have the

4:28

opportunity to teach them how to make

4:29

amazing art

4:31

whether it be television or film or

4:34

music

4:35

my children have already shown an

4:36

interest in this and anything i teach

4:38

them about this industry will come from

4:40

a place of love and care

4:43

not a place of pressure and force of

4:45

course real love applies pressure

4:47

because it requires us to grow to change

4:50

to adapt and rise to the challenge

4:53

which is the type of love i have always

4:55

and will always show my children i’m

4:57

sure that as time goes on as our

4:59

children find their brilliance

5:02

and as i attempt to guide them in it

5:04

someone along the way will say i’m doing

5:06

too much or pushing too hard

5:08

but i will know the truth which is that

5:10

i’m being the best father i can be

5:13

and our children will be better for it

5:15

that’s why my platform has always and

5:17

will always be about celebrating

5:19

fatherhood at every stage and every

5:22

change so if you’re a dad

5:24

don’t be afraid to do it your way fail

5:27

win

5:28

stumble

5:29

triumph

5:31

teach your kids

5:32

learn from them too

5:34

we’re important we’re needed

5:36

we’re going to raise some amazing people

5:38

along the way

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock