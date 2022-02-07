Groups focused on the healing of men, either by a release of emotions among other men, claiming their cavemanhood in a camping environment or complaining about child support. Seemed simple, harmless, and even positive enough. But there was always a hint of misogyny; a hint of Blaming women for their plight. Now, these groups are more extreme. They support and encourage misogyny. They, also support, encourage and celebrate violence against women. We’ve heard many cliches from the manosphere like: nice guys finish last, women only want what assets you can give them, women are not loyal, the only thing that women offer that’s valuable are their womb, men should be the king of the household, etc.

Wikipedia says: The manosphere is a heterogeneous group of online communities that include men’s-rights activists (MRAs), incels (involuntary celibates), nigcels (Black incels) Men Going Their Own Way (MGTOW), pick-up artists (PUAs), and fathers’ rights groups. Some of these groups have adversarial relationships with one another.

There’s language like “red pill.” Taking the Red Pill is a reference to the movie The Matrix, where ingesting a red pill, as opposed to the blue pill, reveals the reality of the world. The world where men are mocked and feminists are the oppressors. A world where there are alpha males and beta males. A world where actually loving a woman makes you “a simp”

There are now new leaders arising fast. With the assistance of social media, they can get their damaging philosophies to more immature, unhappy men that also consider themselves disenfranchised. I believe with Covid cabin fever, it’s the worst it’s been with men like Kevin Samuels, who makes his living humiliating women and trying to convince them of their value is only in their submission to a man, creating children and staying as “pure” as possible (with each sexual experience a woman has, her value lowers.”

Photo credit: iStock