Letting Go of ‘Normal’

Although it’s technically spring, it’s still very much winter. The breeze is distinctly chilly and it’s snowing. Hard. Transitions between seasons, and maybe between anything, can be so unpredictable. Winter, as well as old ways of doing things, does not like to let go.

A cardinal, of such a beautiful red color, sits on the branch of an apple tree as the snow filled wind roars around it. How cold it must be out there! It waits for the right moment to swoop down and eat the food my wife left for it. And nearby, sits a mourning dove, so much a part of the branch I at first didn’t see him or her or them. Her presence is more beautiful than any work of art, although many artists would love to paint what I now see.

So many of us want to return to a different season, a time without at least the inhumanity and destruction of Putin’s war against Ukraine. We want to return to relating to other people without masks, or not worrying about breathing in the air from another person’s mouth or wondering if our trip to the grocery store would result in sickness.

We want to return to stable supply lines for food and other necessities and no inflation. We want to return to a time, or maybe create a time, that we see a sustainable, enjoyable future ahead of us. We want to think our financial well-being assured.

Or we want to feel the possibility of our rights protected. Our voice not only heard but honored. And justice is, finally, not only possible but a regular occurrence. That the blatant assault on the desire for democracy, real democracy, by the followers of DJT and Putin and white nationalists and others is ended, replaced by a drive toward increasing voting rights and protections. And we want to end the continuing concentration of wealth.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Much of this got relatively better with the election of Biden and Harris. At least the possibility of things getting better, of reason, caring, is present. But the concentration of wealth is getting worse, not better, along with the lies, hate, and support of malignant autocrats by much of the GOP. All we need do is listen to the racism implicit in the GOP questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson to understand what their party represents.

We want to free our nation of the racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, anti-LGBTQ+ etc., of the hate that drives too much of our society.

We want to end the anxiety over climate change, of the increasingly destructive weather: tornadoes, hurricanes, fires, and drought.

But this is our world right now. There is so much and so many to mourn. We can’t crave what we remember as “normal’ in the past, because what was normal and good for one was not such for others. We want something fairer and more stable. So many of us care about all these issues but feel that caring hurts too much. Is too painful. We feel facing it means no more joy, no love, no companionship. And yet, we know if we turn away, it will only get worse.

What if we looked more deeply and concentrated more clearly and instead of feeling fear we felt the connection to others? What if we looked as if our looking, our listening, our inquiry into the state of the world was itself an act of creation? What if we calmed our thinking by taking a breath as if just breathing was itself a revelation? What if we sat quietly upright and simply felt the space in the room we inhabited, the space of our body, and how the empty space in us merged into the empty space around us?

Would ways to contribute, with others, to ending the war or advancing democracy or slowing global warming come to us? That would be something.

What if joy and companionship was just what the situation needed and required from us? What if joy gave us the break or the clarity we needed to think more clearly?

There is often more to us than we acknowledge. More compassion than we thought possible. What if our love could help us? What if acknowledging those we care about allowed us to care so deeply that we’d find ways to act? That we’d find the time and creative ways to speak?

—

Shutterstock image