Lies They Believe

The FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s unofficial campaign headquarters, Mar-a-Lago (translated from Spanish; sea to lake, it just doesn’t sound as grand). They searched the residence while the ex-president was refusing to answer questions about his company’s inconsistent property values, based on the fifth amendment right not to be “compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.” In an odd twist of fate, it was 48 years to the day after Nixon resigned.

When he was done not answering questions in front of a grand jury, he had plenty to say. He went ballistic, or pretty much was the same Trump everybody has come to expect.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World countries,” he said. “Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before… They even broke into my safe.” Is nothing sacred?

His loyalists across the country have been incited to action. Congresspersons Marjorie Taylor Greene, and, Matt Gaetz have called to defund the FBI. Lauren Boebert compared the Department of Justice to the Gestapo. “You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming after all of us.” She added.

Twitter was filled with “if it could happen to him it could happen to you” tweets. I guess nobody is above the law, yes?

Now might be a good time to tidy up around the house, don’t want the feds thinking you’re slovenly as they rummage through your stuff.

House Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy made the brazen threat;

“The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

I’m afraid it’s almost impossible to walk back from weaponized politicization.

A man, wearing body armor, carrying an AR-15 style rifle and firing a nail gun attempted to break into the Cincinnati field office of the FBI. He led police on a chase north to the charming little village of Wilmington Ohio, one of the true treasures of southwestern Ohio, here he initiated a fire fight with law enforcement officers. It’s unclear how many rounds he had in the nail gun. He was shot dead. Records indicate he had been in Washington in the days leading up to the January 6th riot and insurrection. Officials are still investigating his motives. It might not take long.

“If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” Mark 3:24.

There was a time, in November of 2020, it seemed that Trump had achieved the impossible. Sixty seven percent of registered voters voted. Up 5 percent from 2016. Moreover, 73 percent of all voting age citizens were registered to vote, 2 percent higher than 2016. As odious as he seemed, maybe his acidic assaults on the republic and its liberties had sent waves through the population. “Look what happens if you stay home.” It wasn’t just choosing the lesser evil, it seemed to be choosing evil. And, it seemed the nation responded. It was a wild ride that took three days to define, and the winner was clear, America had spoke and its voice was joyous.

Hope was short-lived.

Even the awful, violent, riot and storming of the capital building wasn’t the end. Maybe just the beginning.

Trump has appointed himself kingmaker, with the ultimate goal of making himself king. His deceit and corruption have infected almost an entire political party. They seem willing to subvert the practices of government and the rule of law to crown their cherished leader. If it isn’t true, that’s ok, as long as it furthers the plot. It’s sad the lies they tell, it’s even sadder the lies they believe.

Dan Keck on Flickr Public Domain